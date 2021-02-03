CC | Online Curaçao gambling company refuses to pay fine

WILLEMSTAD – The Netherlands Gaming Authority warns consumers against the Curaçao-based online gambling company 1x Corp N.V. Gambling via the websites of this company would entail high risks, paying out at a profit is by no means certain.

The gambling company was fined 200,000 euros in 2019, but refuses to pay. The Gaming Authority sees this as an indication that the company is unreliable.

Stanley Betrian

1x Corp NV. is part of Global Related Services which is managed by G-Force Corporate Services, the e-gaming trust office of Gouloud Hammoud and former director Stanley Betrian, based at the Joonchi Landhuis. Former Prime Minister Betrian is now a G-Force Commissioner.

Curaçao is attractive to malicious providers of online games of chance, because the sector is not supervised on the island.

Gambling websites

1x Corp N.V. offers online gambling games via 1xbet.com and xbet-1.com and at least 83 other gambling websites without a license in the Netherlands. The Cyprus-based Exinvest Linited, the payment provider, is also participating and was fined the same by the Gaming Authority.

Because the Curaçao 1x Corp NV. refuses to pay, the Gaming Authority in the Netherlands has now issued a writ of execution and started a compulsory collection process.

Bron: CuracaoChronicle

Naschrift KKC

De orginele KSA sanctie en dwanginvorderings besluiten vindt men hier

2019 02 25 – SANCTIEBESLUIT 1xCORP-1xbet | Kansspelautoriteit by Knipselkrant Curacao on Scribd

2021 01 20 – DWANGINVORDERING 1xCORP-1xbet Betalingsweigering | Kansspelautoriteit by Knipselkrant Curacao on Scribd

SUBLICENTIES

Voor details over de illegaliteit van de offshore online gaming master-sublicentiestuctuur en de gevolgen daarvan voor de maatschappij, democratie en rechtstaat, lees de Koninkrijksbelangen blogserie van de KKC.

Bestuursaansprakelijkheid voor egaming trustbedrijven

Afgelopen jaar werden Egaming trustbestuurder Carmanco en gaminglicentiehouder Cyberluck voor schade voor spelers bestuurlijk verantwoordelijk gehouden. Lees hier meer (AD | Gokbedrijven in ongelijk gesteld). Egaming trustbaas George Praag van Carmanco was in 2018 egaming bestuurder van 1xCorp ten tijde van het KSA onderzoek. Per 1 mei 2019 kwam 1xCorp onder bestuur van Global Related Services. Gaming trustkantoor G-Force Corporate Services BV is de directeur van Global Related Services.

2020 04 14 – CUR2018H00148 … by Knipselkrant Curacao on Scribd

2020 04 14 – CUR2018H00148 … by Knipselkrant Curacao on Scribd