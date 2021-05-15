29 C
PBC | Knops dreigt Pisas met intrekken coronasteun Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao Staatssecretaris Knops laat er geen misverstand over bestaan. Indien de nog aan te treden regering Pisas niet deelneemt aan het Caribisch Orgaan voor Hervorming en Ontwikkeling,...
PBC | Stranden Curaçao per direct weer open

Persbureau Curacao De stranden op Curaçao zijn per direct weer open. Het juridisch verbod blijkt in de ministeriele beschikking helemaal niet te bestaan. De regering communiceerde dat op...
PBC | Frontale botsing eindigt in derde dode dit jaar

Persbureau Curacao Gisteravond is bij een frontale botsing een dodelijk slachtoffer gevallen. Het ongeluk gebeurde op de kaya Mitologia ter hoogte van de White House Snèk net voor...
PBC | Corona blijft slachtoffers eisen

Persbureau Curacao Opnieuw heeft Covid19 een dodelijk slachtoffer geëist op Curaçao. In totaal zijn er sinds het begin van de coronacrisis 119 mensen overleden aan de gevolgen van...
AD | Topdrukte bij reisorganisaties: ‘Griekenland en Curaçao zijn onze uitschieters’

Sanne Meijer | Algemeen Dagblad Dat we vanaf vandaag weer in het vliegtuig mogen springen naar een aantal bestemmingen, hebben reisorganisaties geweten. De telefoon staat roodgloeiend. ,,Alles wijst erop dat vandaag...
ParadiseFM | Knops dreigt met stopzetten steun

Met brief Als de nieuwe coalitie van Curaçao niet deelneemt aan de gesprekken over COHO met Den Haag dan vervalt daarmee de steun vanuit Nederland aan Curaçao. Dat...
DH | Dexter Doncher suspended from PJIAH managing board

PJIAH’s managing board has made some questionable moves in the past two months, including controversially dismissing PJIA operating company PJIAE chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Mingo

AIRPORT–The Council of Ministers voted on Wednesday to suspend Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) holding company PJIAH managing director Dexter Doncher, sources told The Daily Herald on Thursday.

PJIAH’s managing board has made some questionable moves in the past two months, including controversially dismissing PJIA operating company PJIAE chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Mingo and reportedly trying to replace three members of PJIAH’s supervisory board.

In Mingo’s case, the court ruled on Wednesday that his dismissal was “flawed” because PJIAH did not follow correct procedure.

PJIAH’s recent manoeuvring has raised serious concerns for PJIA’s external stakeholders in the terminal reconstruction project.

Royal Schiphol Group wrote to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Finance Minister Ardwell Irion on Thursday, May 6, and threatened to withdraw its support for the airport in mid-July unless “proper corporate governance is re-established at PJIA” by May 26.

Without Schiphol’s support, the World Bank-administered funding for the airport may be withdrawn. Finding alternative funding may “prove to be difficult and cause unnecessary delays,” Jacobs said on Wednesday.

Dutch caretaker State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops said late Wednesday that he had put the payment of NAf. 39 million in liquidity support for St. Maarten on hold, demanding that the St. Maarten government, as the airport’s shareholder, solve the corporate governance situation at the airport.

Without further liquidity support from the Netherlands, government’s financial position may be “critical” within two or three weeks.

Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
SXM-Daily HeraldSint MaartenNederlandPolitie & JustitiePolitiekToerismesectorCuratele Sint Maarten
Document laatst aangepast :

