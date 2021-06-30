27 C
Willemstad
• maandag 5 juli 2021 00:15

Laatste reacties

- Advertentie -
HomeMediaSXM-Daily Herald

DH | Ceremonial groundbreaking for new Blowing Point Ferry Terminal

0 reacties

Architect’s rendering of the future terminal. From left: Contractor Leroy Gumbs; Deputy Governor Perin Bradley; Architect Raoul Vanterpool; Acting Premier and Minister of Infrastructure Haydn Hughes; and Governor’s Office Programme Manager Darren Forbes-Batey.

ANGUILLA–A major step in the development of and access to Anguilla took a major leap forward on Monday, June 28, when key government officials and associated key players gathered to ceremoniously break the ground at the area where the new Blowing Point Ferry Terminal will immediately begin construction.

It will replace the original terminal which was severely damaged and later destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017, and the current temporary terminal.

Permanent Secretary of Infrastructure Karim Hodge chaired the morning ceremony, noting that the ceremony marked the beginning of a new milestone for Blowing Point and the ferry operations on the island. He said, “This significant achievement has come about through a lot of meaningful partnership and negotiation with the focus being partnership for progress and prosperity.” He said the construction of the terminal which is a critical facet of the island’s infrastructure is long overdue as it is tied to economic development and facilitates vital trade and investment. He said, “This facility will be an iconic image on our landscape which will represent Anguilla globally.”

- Advertentie -

Claudius Gumbs of the Ministry of Infrastructure provided a short overview of the terminal construction project. He noted that although the terminal is one of the last construction projects within the United Kingdom’s funded Anguilla Programme portfolio, it is certainly not the least in terms of its significance. He said the building, which has been brilliantly designed by Raoul Vanterpool and his team, will have approximately 20,000 square feet of space arranged to provide a seamless inbound and outbound process. It will be predominately a one storey building with second floor offices on a portion of the building. He said the building’s plans and images attest to its beauty. He thanked the governor’s office for their continued support of the project and commitment to the island of Anguilla.

Both Architect Raoul Vanterpool and Contractor Leroy Gumbs expressed their gratitude for being selected and entrusted with the task of designing and building a world-class ferry terminal. Parliamentary Secretary of Tourism Quincia Gumbs-Marie said, “We stand this morning [Monday, June 28 – Ed.] in the space where our new building will sit for generations to come. The need for improved points of access to Anguilla both by air and sea is very obvious. In the absence of a robust airport, the Blowing Point Ferry Terminal has stood the test of time and is responsible for over 60 per cent of our passenger arrivals. I am also proud that incoming and outgoing Anguillians and residents will also benefit from modern and comfortable facilities.”

Remarks from acting Premier and Minister of Infrastructure Haydn Hughes’s culminated the short formal programme which preceded the ceremonial groundbreaking. He said, “Today [Monday, June 28] we are here to break ground on what should have already been completed, but there is a saying that goes, ‘Better late than never’.”

He thanked the many key staff members within the Ministry of Infrastructure, the governor’s office and the private business entities for doing the hard work to ensure viability of the terminal ferry project. He said, “We look forward to welcoming you to the new Blowing Point Ferry Terminal.”

Bron: Daily Herald

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
SXM-Daily HeraldSint MaartenSaba en StatiaRegio

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :
- Advertentie -

Lees ook

SXM-Daily Herald

DH | MPs urge government to request debt cancellation in unanimous motion

PHILIPSBURG--Encouraging the government of St. Maarten to prioritise requesting debt cancellation from the...
3
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)

NTR | Steun en protest tijdens viering Internationale Pride Maand op Curaçao

Kim Hendriksen WILLEMSTAD – Op school aan je docent moeten uitleggen dat homoseksualiteit en...
6
Aruba

DH | Amsterdam makes formal apology for slavery past

AMSTERDAM/THE HAGUE--Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema on Thursday, Emancipation Day, made formal apologies for...
0
Volkskrant

Volkskrant | Ook Rabobank gaat geld vragen voor pinnen, Consumentenbond wil dat politiek ingrijpt

Simoon Hermus Gratis geld pinnen wordt weer iets verder ingeperkt. De Rabobank rekent vanaf...
0
Persbureau Curacao

PBC | Amsterdam biedt excuses voor slavernijverleden

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – Burgemeester Halsema van Amsterdam heeft excuses aangeboden voor de betrokkenheid...
5
SXM-Daily Herald

DH | Attorney Bloem heads to Prosecutor in GEBE saga

PHILIPSBURG--Law office Bloem, Bonapart Aardenburg has been discredited to realise certain appointments in...
0
- Advertentie -

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Brand vuilstort Malpais is aangestoken

Persbureau Curacao De brand op vuilstort Malpais is onder controle. Gistermiddag begon die toen een groot aantal autobanden in lichterlaaie stond. Volgens vuilverwerkingsbedrijf Selikor is de brand aangestoken. De...
6

PBC | Geen coronapatiënten meer op de intensive care

Persbureau Curacao Op dit moment liggen er nog vier coronapatiënten op zaal.De laatste coronapatiënt heeft gisteren de intensive care verlaten. Die is leeg nu voor wat betreft...
0

AD | Enorme stroomuitval op Aruba

Algemeen Dagblad Aruba zit sinds zaterdagavond voor een groot deel zonder stroom. Ook komt er in sommige wijken geen water uit de kraan. Het is niet niet duidelijk...
5

Column Youp | Keihard fietsen!

Natuurlijk was het humor geweest als de KNVB een minuut na het kansloos verloren potje tegen de Tsjechen een appje naar Frank de Boer had gestuurd waarin...
4

PBC | Jarige Martina wint 100 meter Nacht van Heusden

Persbureau Curacao Churandy Martina heeft zijn 37e verjaardag gevierd met een zege op de 100 meter bij het Belgische atletiekgala Nacht van Heusden. De Curaçaose atleet liep 10,37....
0

PBC | Brand vuilstort Malpais niet onder controle

Persbureau Curacao Vuilnisbelt Mal Pais staat in brand. Naar verluidt heeft een grote partij autobanden vlamgevat. De situatie is nog niet onder controle. De rookontwikkeling is tot in de...
2
- Advertentie -

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
Nu.cw
Algemeen Dagblad
Leeuwarder Courant
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
Antilliaans Dagblad
NRC
Curacao.nu
Amigoe
The Post Online
Persbureau Curaçao
Volkskrant
ANP
ParadiseFM
Trouw
Curaçao Chronicle
De Telegraaf
DolfijnFM
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
The Daily Herald
Extra
 
 
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
NRC
Trouw
DolfijnFM
Curaçao Chronicle
Curacao.nu
Volkskrant
ANP
Algemeen Dagblad
Persbureau Curaçao
De Telegraaf
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
Leeuwarder Courant
Antilliaans Dagblad
ParadiseFM
Extra
Nu.cw
The Post Online
The Daily Herald
Amigoe
 

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 