- Advertentie -
DH | St. Maarten now has 44 active COVID-19 cases

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 33. | Daily Herald

PHILIPSBURG–One person tested positive for COVID-19 and five persons had recovered on Tuesday, June 29. The country’s total number of active cases is 44. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,614.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 40 persons who are in home isolation. Four patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 33.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 2,537. There are 54 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 3,216 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 33,371 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

“For your safety, when in public places wear your mask, and sanitise or wash your hands frequently,” said CPS.

Bron: Daily Herald

