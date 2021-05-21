30 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 21 mei 2021 15:32
Meer van redactie curacao

Extra | Journaal 21 mei 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Extra meetstation KNMI voor Saba

Het stond al even op de agenda van Saba, maar met de vulkaanuitbarsting onlangs op het 540 kilometer zuidelijker gelegen St.Vincent komt een nieuw meetstation goed uit. ﻿ Bron:...
0

Nu.cw | OM in hoger beroep na fout in zaak-Baas van Wijk

Het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) gaat in hoger beroep gegaan tegen de uitspraak in de zaak-Bas van Wijk. Door een fout van het OM kon de dader niet...
0

DolfijnFM | Daling integriteitsmeldingen bij de Kustwacht door covid

Vorig jaar waren er 24 integriteitsmeldingen bij de kustwacht. Dat staat in het jaarverslag 2020. Het gaat vooral om meldingen die te maken hebben met misbruik van...
0

DolfijnFM | Geen verrassingen in selectie Patrick Kluivert

Geen verrassingen bij de komende kwalificatiewedstrijden onder leiding van bondscoach Patrick Kluivert. Die neemt waar voor de zieke Guus Hiddink. Nieuw in de selectie is onder meer...
0

DolfijnFM | Politie ontmantelt marihuanaplantage

WILLEMSTAD – Gisterochtend heeft de politie een marihuanaplantage ontmanteld. Even voor tien uur vielen agenten van de afdeling georganiseerde misdaad een adres binnen op Groot Sta. Martha. Daar...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Friday, May 21, 2021

HomeMediaDemocracy Now!Democracy now! | Friday, May 21, 2021
0
0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Democracy Now!InternationaalVideos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikelExtra | Journaal 21 mei 2021

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
 

Veel van onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 