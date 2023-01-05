26 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 6 januari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Miss Universe Curaçao 2022 Gabriela dos Santos heeft covid

Persbureau Curacao NEW ORLEANS – Gabriela dos Santos kan volgende week misschien niet meedoen aan de miss Universe verkiezing in New Orleans. De miss Curaçao van 2022 heeft...
1

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 5, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 5 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Nu.cw | KLM start proef met wifi aan boord

KLM start deze maand met een proef om wifi beschikbaar te maken op intercontinentale vluchten. Van de vier grootste maatschappijen op Schiphol is KLM de enige die...
0

Nu.cw | Extra controles op zee en langs de kust tijdens Fuikdag

De Kustwacht, de politie en andere autoriteiten gaan zondag tijdens Fuikdag 2023 op zee en langs de kustlijnen controleren. Dat meldt Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied. De Kustwacht verzoekt...
1

Nu.cw | Minimarket in Sun Valley overvallen

Minimarket Sun Set aan de Commandeursweg in Sun Valley is woensdagavond overvallen. Dat meldt de Extra. Het atrakoteam van de politie was ter plaatse om de zaak...
0

PBC | Aruba, Curaçao, Sint-Maarten en Nederland praten volgende week over het democratisch tekort

Persbureau Curacao Op 12 en 13 januari overleggen de premiers van Aruba, Curaçao Sint Maarten en staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen over het Democratisch Tekort in het Koninkrijk. Met het...
0
DH | Ottley urges compliance with minimum wage hike

0 reacties
Minister VSA Omar Ottley

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley reminds all employers to comply with the law and ensure that employees, who were paid NAf. 8.83 as minimum wage, will now receive an increase to NAf. 9.95.

On November 30, 2022, the National Decree Constituting General Measures LBHAM and MB for the minimum wage increase was published, with an effective date of January 1, the minister said in a press release on Tuesday.

“As we venture into another year, the minister would like to wish all a Happy New Year. May this year bring you happiness, peace and prosperity. I hope this year brings about good employer and employee relationships and financial increase for both,” said Ottley.

Minimum wage earners who do not see an adjustment on their next pay cycle are advised to address the issue with their employer. If the violation is not rectified, persons are advised to notify the labour department immediately.

The minimum wage increase was based on the cumulative consumer price index (CPI) for the years no indexations took place.

Bron: Daily Herald

