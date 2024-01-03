27 C
Willemstad
Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 3 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
NTR | 'De Piet Heinstraat op Curaçao? Kan écht niet meer'

Eva Breukink Een straat met de naam van een admiraal van de West-Indische Compagnie? Onmogelijk, zou je denken. Toch loop je in het historische Otrobanda op Curaçao zomaar...
CC | Crisis at Aqualectra: Commissioners resign due to mismanagement

WILLEMSTAD - Aqualectra, the utility company of Curaçao, is facing a severe crisis. Three out of the four commissioners have resigned as of January 1, 2024. They...
DH | Jacobs ushers St. Maarten into 2024 with a vision of prosperity and unity

PHILIPSBURG--In a heartfelt address to the people of St. Maarten, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs expresses gratitude and optimism as the nation steps into the promising new year...
ParadiseFM | 4000 bezoekers voor Nieuwjaarsduik

Ruim 4000 mensen hebben op 1 januari meegedaan aan de Nieuwjaarsduik. Bij Zanzibar gingen ze om stipt 12 uur ’s middags het water in, met oranje mutsen...
Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

PHILIPSBURG–In a heartfelt address to the people of St. Maarten, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs expresses gratitude and optimism as the nation steps into the promising new year of 2024.

Focused on the journey of the past four years, marked by challenges and triumphs, Jacobs envisions a future where citizens, businesses, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the government actively contribute to and benefit from the island’s prosperity.

As the Prime Minister emphasises the uniqueness of St. Maarten, a place encapsulating diversity and community strength, she stands on the cusp of a brighter future for the nation. Jacobs underscores the collective responsibility to shape a St. Maarten where family lies at the core of society, ensuring the well-being of every child, vulnerable individual and the elderly.

“Together, we stand at the crossroads of opportunity and progress. It is a time to reflect on what was, what you did along the way, and what we plan to do moving forward to make this sweet St. Maarten land the best she can be,” Jacobs said. “A St. Maarten where family is at the core of society, and every child, vulnerable and elderly person is well taken care of. This sentiment captures the essence of our identity – a community that thrives when inclusive and united, looking out for each other, facing challenges head-on with determination and resilience.”

The PM encourages each and every one to become actively involved in activities to improve the quality of life on the island.

“United by a common vision, a dream, and a plan, we, the people of St. Maarten, have the power to achieve wonders. With hard work and faith in God’s grace to guide us, there is no limit to what we can achieve, Jacobs said. “As your government, we are committed to ensuring that the path to success is paved with legislation, policies, good governance, good financial management to supply opportunities to empower every citizen to launch their dreams and turn them into reality.”

The government pledges to continue implementing incentives and reforms, making St. Maarten an even more attractive place to do business.

Jacobs said, “I am proud to share that during the past few years of recovery, more than 300 entrepreneurs took the bold step to transform their aspirations into tangible achievements. This remarkable feat showcases the spirit of entrepreneurship that defines our nation and should serve as inspiration to each man, woman and child that dreams can be achieved, if we just seek the opportunity.

“As we move forward, as your government we will continue to implement incentives and other reforms to ensure doing business on St. Maarten is even more attractive, propelling our economy forward and ensuring the sustainability of life and living in this small island developing state for this and all future generations.”

Looking ahead to 2024, Jacobs encourages the people of St. Maarten to build shared aspirations and work towards a future where prosperity knows no bounds. She envisions a united St. Maarten that stands as a beacon of success and unity, where challenges are overcome, opportunities seized and all citizens can thrive.

Jacobs concluded her address with warm wishes for a New Year filled with gratitude and hope, bringing joy and the fulfillment of dreams. She extends prayers for continued blessings upon St. Maarten and its people, envisioning a blessed, hopeful, happy, and prosperous 2024 for all.

Bron: Daily Herald

ParadiseFM | 4000 bezoekers voor Nieuwjaarsduik
CC | Crisis at Aqualectra: Commissioners resign due to mismanagement

Curaçao

CC | Crisis at Aqualectra: Commissioners resign due to mismanagement

WILLEMSTAD - Aqualectra, the utility company of Curaçao, is facing a severe crisis. Three out of the four commissioners have resigned as of January 1, 2024. They claim to...
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | 4000 bezoekers voor Nieuwjaarsduik

Ruim 4000 mensen hebben op 1 januari meegedaan aan de Nieuwjaarsduik. Bij Zanzibar gingen ze om stipt 12 uur ’s middags het water in, met oranje mutsen van het...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 2 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Pisas wil MoU tekenen voor gasvoorziening Venezuela en Curaçao

Premier Gilmar Pisas (MFK) wil binnenkort een Memorandum of Understanding tekenen voor een gasvoorziening tussen Venezuela en Curaçao. Dat maakt de bewindsman in zijn nieuwjaarsboodschap namens kabinet Pisas II...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Meerdere brandjes tijdens jaarwisseling

De brandweer is tijdens de jaarwisseling meerdere keren uitgerukt om brandjes te blussen. Dat deelt de Brandweer op Facebook. De eerste brand van het nieuwe jaar vond plaats rond 1.00...
Curaçao

PBC | 2024, feest van het licht op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao Fiesta Di Luz is letterlijk het festival van licht met als thema Kerstmis, Hoop, Geloof en Liefde! Dick Drayer (C-Media) en Rick Hart (NU.CW) en Tim van Dijk...
Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwjaarsbaby op Curaçao heet Kylian

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Kylian Ortega Gomez is de eerste baby van het jaar 2024. Kylian werd geboren om 10:59 uur in het CMC. Hij woog 2390 gram en was...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Pisas: Raffinaderij wordt in 2024 opgestart

Voor de Curaçaose regering is één van de belangrijkste doelen voor 2024 het opnieuw opstarten van de raffinaderij om op die manier werkgelegenheid te creëren voor de bevolking. Dat...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vakantiegangers vastgebonden bij overval

Zes Nederlandse vakantiegangers zijn vlak voor het eind van het jaar slachtoffer geworden van een brutale overval. De toeristen hadden een huis gehuurd op de Avesweg in de wijk...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | 5 ongedocumenteerden ontstnapt; 3 alweer gepakt

Een groep ongedocumenteerden heeft de gemoederen flink bezig gehouden de afgelopen dagen. Vlak voor kerst werd een go-fast met 24 Venezolanen onderschept in de buurt van Klein Curacao. De...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Curaçao kent rustige jaarwisseling; hulpdiensten tevreden

Oud en nieuw op Curaçao kende opvallend weinig incidenten dit jaar. Negen mensen werden op 31 december en 1 januari aangehouden om diverse redenen, zoals rijden onder invloed, mishandeling...
Comin' up

NTR | ‘Curaçao een paradijs als politici meer samenwerken’

Raydaniël Petroudis Krijgen we in 2024 eindelijk meer vrede op aarde? En wordt dit het jaar waarin politici op Curaçao meer gaan samenwerken? Dit zijn de nieuwjaarswensen van drie religieuze...
Curaçao

CC | Government of Curaçao deems 2023 successful

WILLEMSTAD – At the end of 2023, the Pisas II cabinet presented a detailed overview of the government's achievements and challenges. From economic growth and tourism to education and...
Ingezonden

Ingezonden | In Memoriam: Ruth Zefrin, grote dame van het Onderwijs op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao | Sygmund ‘Broer’ Montesant WILLEMSTAD – Op donderdag 28 december, in de avonduren, is Ruth Zefrin, de Grote Dame van het Curaçaose Onderwijs, overleden. Zij werd 96 jaar....
Curaçao

AVC | Premie autoverzekering Curaçao bijna 40 procent hoger door onverzekerde automobilisten

Dick Drayer | Achterkant van Curacao “In 2023 had maar liefst 28 procent van de voertuigen die betrokken raakten bij een ongeval geen autoverzekering,” meldt Forensys Curaçao. Dit is een...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, January 1, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | CBCS 1,3 miljoen gulden in de plus in 2022

De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) heeft 2022 afgesloten met een winst van 1,3 miljoen gulden. Dit maakte de bank bekend in het jaarverslag van 2022....
Curaçao

PBC | Centrale Bank sluit 2022 af met winst dankzij goudtransactie

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) heeft het financiële jaar 2022 positief afgesloten met een winst van 1,3 miljoen gulden. Dit blijkt uit...
Sint Maarten

PBC | Hervatting van de vluchtoperaties van New Air Antilles duurt langer dan gedacht

Persbureau Curacao MARIGOT/POINT-A-PITRE – De herstart van het enkele maanden terug failliet verklaarde Air Antilles duurt langer dan vooraf verwacht. De vanuit Guadeloupe opererende luchtvaartmaatschappij denkt dat nu dat de...
Curaçao

PBC | Centrale Bank wil topinkomens nog niet onthullen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) zegt dat ze nog niet in staat is om de topinkomens binnen de bank vrij te geven....
Curaçao

PBC | Toch nog Caribische gulden dit jaar voor Curaçao en Sint Maarten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao en Sint Maarten hebben bevestigd dat ze in de tweede helft van 2024 de Caribische gulden introduceren als hun nieuwe gezamenlijke valuta. Dat staat in...
Aruba

CC | Netherlands may assist in addressing sexual violence in CAS islands

THE HAGUE - The Dutch government could potentially help in addressing sexual violence and boundary-crossing behavior on Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. This was stated by the caretaker Minister...
Sint Maarten

DH | Jacobs ushers St. Maarten into 2024 with a vision of prosperity and unity

PHILIPSBURG--In a heartfelt address to the people of St. Maarten, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs expresses gratitude and optimism as the nation steps into the promising new year of 2024. Focused...
Opinies

AD commentaar | Bon aña nobo!

Alweer de laatste dagen van het jaar; 2023 was voor Curaçao zeker een jaar waarin het toerisme helemaal terug is van weggeweest en zelfs (veel) beter dan dat. Er...
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Nu.cw wenst je een positief en gezond 2024 toe

Door: Sanne van den Boomen 31 december 2023 Weer een jaar vol gebeurtenissen en nieuws achter de rug. Namens de redactie van Nu.cw bedanken we je voor je bezoek aan ons...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Geen langere geldigheidsduur voor vergunningen kansspelen

De vergunningen die worden afgegeven voor kansspelen, zouden een beperkte geldigheidsduur moeten blijven houden. Dit is het advies dat is uitgebracht door de Raad van Advies (RvA), zo schrijft...
Curaçao

PBC | Regering Curaçao vindt 2023 succesvol

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Terwijl 2023 ten einde loopt, presenteert het kabinet Pisas II een gedetailleerd overzicht van de prestaties en uitdagingen van de regering. Van economische groei en toerisme...
Curaçao

PBC | Hoog percentage onverzekerde automobilisten op Curaçao baart zorgen

Persbureau Curacao ORANJESTAD – “In 2023 had maar liefst 28 procent van de voertuigen die betrokken raakten bij een ongeval geen autoverzekering,” meldt Forensys Curaçao. Dit is een zorgwekkend cijfer,...
Comin' up

NTR | Zó gaat Curaçao het nieuwe jaar in! Vijf bijzondere tradities

Eva Breukink Een gelukkig nieuwjaar, ‘suerte’. Daar is op Curaçao alles op gericht tijdens de overgang van oud naar nieuw. Daarom rook je je huis uit met wierook. Dit is...
Curacao Chronicle

CC | Achieving 3 consecutive years of economic growth

Message for the New Year from the Minister of Economic Development WILLEMSTAD - With great pride, we announce today that it is no coincidence that Curaçao has experienced three...
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Overzicht vuurwerkshows op een rijtje Overzicht | Vuurwerkshows op een rijtje

Door: Sanne van den Boomen Meerdere vuurwerkshows zullen aankomend weekend in de lucht schitteren. Niet alleen zondag met oudjaarsavond, maar ook vrijdagavond. De redactie van Nu.cw heeft ze voor je...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Hoofdverdachte in cocaïnesmokkel tussen Oost-Nederland en Curaçao in hoger beroep

De hoofdverdachte uit Hengelo, die aan het hoofd stond van een uitgebreid netwerk voor cocaïnesmokkel tussen Oost-Nederland en Curaçao, gaat in hoger beroep. Dat melden meerdere Nederlandse media. Zeven leden...
Curaçao

PBC | Tania Kross is lid van de Paleiscommissie

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – De bekende Curaçaose mezzosopraan Tania Kross heeft een opmerkelijk jaar achter de rug. Niet alleen heeft ze opgetreden voor prinses Beatrix op Curaçao, maar ook is...
Comin' up

PBC | Verkeersmaatregelen in Willemstad tijdens oud en nieuw

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Ter voorbereiding op de viering van oud en nieuw in Willemstad, heeft de politie vandaag een reeks verkeersmaatregelen aangekondigd. Deze maatregelen zijn bedoeld om de openbare...
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao Police: Car theft is organized crime

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao police consider car theft to be organized crime, stated Minister Shalton Hato. In the discussion about car theft, the minister mentioned working hard to address...
Sint Maarten

DH | Person of the Year: Michael Cleaver, the former CEO of WINAIR

WINAIR’s CEO Michael Cleaver gave his all to keep the airline in the sky after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. He is pictured here next to his temporary...
Antilliaans Dagblad

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuw grensbeheersysteem

Philipsburg - Het ministerie van Justitie heeft een nieuw en verbeterd grensbeheersysteem aangenomen voor implementatie op de luchthaven van Sint Maarten. Dat wordt bekend gemaakt door de minister van...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | WEB zegt ‘sorry’

Oranjestad - Utiliteitsbedrijven Elmar en WEB zijn er donderdagavond om 19.33 uur in geslaagd om heel Aruba weer van elektriciteit te voorzien. Het waterbedrijf is dezelfde avond nog door...
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | FSPB: Wat wil het BC met Bolivia?

Ontwikkelen kan volgens Abraham alleen in een ander gebied Kralendijk - Foundation Save Plantage Bolivia (FSPB) zegt bij monde van Wilma Nijland verbaasd te zijn over de mededeling van het...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | MFK en PAR reageren op advies AG

Willemstad - Het nieuws - nu een week geleden - dat de advocaat-generaal (AG) de Hoge Raad heeft geadviseerd om de eerdere beslissing van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Strand Santa Martha 500 meter langer

Nieuw te ontwikkelen strand wordt onderdeel van TUI Blue Willemstad - Het witte koraalstrand aan de zuidoostkant van de Santa Marthabaai wordt met ruim 500 meter uitgebreid en in zee...
Curaçao

FTM | Geroofd Russisch geld via Curaçao belegd in Schevenings hotel

Siem Eikelenboom en Hugo Rasch | Follow The Money Het Openbaar Ministerie heeft in alle stilte beslag gelegd op een hotel in Scheveningen en een bedrijfspand in Düsseldorf. Over het...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, December 29, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 29 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Prinses Laurentien op het eiland om te praten over kinderopvangtoeslag

Prinses Laurentien bezocht onlangs de Vertegenwoordiger van Nederland in Willemstad, Edson Hato, om te overleggen over de Kinderopvangtoeslag kwestie. Dat meldt het Antilliaans Dagblad. Tijdens dit bezoek bracht de prinses...
Curaçao

Nu.cw | MAN-PIN dringt aan op proactief beloningsbeleid werkgevers op Curaçao

Politieke partij MAN-PIN pleit voor een pro-actieve rol van werkgevers bij het verbeteren van lonen en arbeidsvoorwaarden op Curaçao. Dat meldt het Antilliaans Dagblad. De partij vindt ook dat de...
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Politie zet wegen af en neemt maatregelen voor handhaven orde oudjaarsavond

De politie heeft voor de jaarwisseling maatregelen genomen om de openbare orde te kunnen handhaven en te zorgen voor een goede doorstroming van het verkeer. Zo zijn er wegen...
Curaçao

PBC | Pipi’s Opvang uit Curaçao wint Serieus Request voor dieren

Persbureau Curacao VARSEVELDER – Pipi’s Opvang uit Curaçao heeft de tiende editie van Serieus Request voor Dieren gewonnen. Deze actie, tien jaar geleden opgezet door Stichting Dierenhulp, heeft als doel...
Bouw en vastgoedsector

PBC | Minister Cooper hekelt kritiek Monumentenraad op zijn uitlatingen werelderfgoed

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Minister Cooper vindt dat het niet aan de Monumentenraad is om kritiek te leveren op zijn uitspraken. De Monumentenraad is volgens hem geen belangenorganisatie die stellingen...
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose Politie: Autodiefstal is georganiseerde misdaad

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçaose politie beschouwt autodiefstal als georganiseerde misdaad. Dit verklaart minister Shalton Hato in een interview met ochtendkrant Èxtra. In het gesprek over autodiefstal zegt de...
Curaçao

PBC | Duo gearresteerd en weer vrijgelaten na reddingsactie Shete Boka

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De twee mannen die eerder deze week vastzaten in de grotten van Shete Boka zijn uiteindelijk gered en na een onderzoek vrijgelaten. Volgens een persbericht ontving...
Aruba

PBC | Paspoorten Aruba en Curaçao duurder

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De nieuwe prijs voor een nationaal paspoort voor mensen boven de 18 jaar op Aruba wordt 191 florin. Op Curaçao geldt hetzelfde tarief maar dan in...
Curaçao

PBC | Van moord verdachte man uit Curaçao gearresteerd in Schiedam

Persbureau Curacao SCHIEDAM – De Nederlandse politie heeft gisteren een 22-jarige man uit Curaçao aangehouden tijdens een huiszoeking in Schiedam. Deze actie maakt deel uit van het onderzoek naar de...
Curaçao

CC | Xander Bogaerts in Curaçao for Curaçao Baseball Week 2024

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao Baseball Week (CBW)’s organization proudly announces that Xander Bogaerts will participate for the first time. Baseball’s superstar from our sister island, Aruba, will be in Curaçao...
Sint Maarten

DH | People can petition court to be added to voters’ list

PHILIPSBURG--Persons who believe they were wrongfully taken off or excluded from the list of voters for the upcoming parliamentary election can petition the local court to have themselves added...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Oud plan voor gaspijpleiding vanaf Falcón naar Curaçao

Willemstad - De uitspraak onlangs van minister-president Gilmar Pisas (MFK) over de aanleg door PdVSA van een ‘gasoducto’ riep meteen veel vragen op. En nog steeds. ,,Dit betreft een gaspijpleiding...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Minder kerstdrukte bij Spoedeisende Hulp

Oranjestad - De Spoedeisende Hulp (SEH) van het ziekenhuis heeft tijdens het lange kerstweekend minder patiënten gezien dan vorig jaar. 352 Patiënten zochten medische hulp bij de SEH of...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Bogaerts bij Baseball Week

Willemstad - De organisatie van de Curaçao Baseball Week (CBW) kondigt aan dat Xander Bogaerts voor de eerste keer zal deelnemen. Bogaerts,,De superster van het honkbal afkomstig uit Aruba, zal...
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Minister krabbelt terug

Cooper beseft ‘natuurlijk waarde werelderfgoedstatus’, maar blijft kritisch Willemstad - Minister Charles Cooper (MFK) laat weten - nadat hij eerder tijdens de Invest Willemstad-conferentie met zijn twijfels voor ophef had...
