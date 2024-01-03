DKR | Rechter op Bonaire veroordeelt gedeputeerde/zakenman Abraham

WILLEMSTAD – Giselle McWilliam from the opposition party MAN voices criticism against the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM) and the current government.

She asserts that the OM is becoming more unreliable by not addressing crucial issues such as the takeover of the Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR), tax forgiveness, and the issues surrounding Ennia.

McWilliam’s comments are in response to Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas’s New Year’s speech. She expresses concern about the lack of responses from the Minister of Finance to parliamentary questions regarding tax debt forgiveness and the absence of accountability for the CPR disaster, despite two forensic reports on fraud.

She also expresses dissatisfaction with the handling of the Ennia issues. According to McWilliam, the current government is primarily associated with festivities and enjoyment, while serious and transparent government affairs remain in the background.

Furthermore, she criticizes the lack of plans for economic diversification, excluding positive developments in tourism thanks to Corendon and Sandals, projects initiated by the previous government. She emphasizes that the social situation is alarming, with a middle class becoming increasingly impoverished due to external and internal inflation caused by value-added tax.

On the social front, she sees no concrete plans, only ad-hoc projects. She notes that the health reforms in the Country Package have still not commenced, creating, in her view, a ‘monster’.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle