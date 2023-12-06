CC | The CMC General Practitioner Post will open on January 1st, as promised

PHILIPSBURG–Representatives of numerous companies recently gathered at the Government Administration Building where Memory Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geert Nab and Chief Operations Officer (COO) Mylene Van Puffelen provided information on the registration process and the creation of the Match and Meet profile specifically designed to connect job seekers with potential employers.

Among the companies in attendance were Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company PJIAE, Port St. Maarten Group (PSG), Windward Islands Bank (WIB), Oyster Bay Beach Resort, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, Guardian Group, St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), Nagico, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), NV GEBE, International Liquor and Tobacco Trading (ILTT), Real Auto, Parliament of St. Maarten, Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) and the Government of St. Maarten.

The session was opened by Prakaash Rostam, Senior Economic Policy Advisor of the cabinet of Minister Plenipotentiary Rene Violenus, who had initiated the information session as a concerted effort to mobilise the diaspora of St. Maarten in the Netherlands, encouraging talented persons to return and contribute to the national development of their country.

In her opening remarks, Prime Minister/Minister General Affairs Silveria Jacobs acknowledged the significance of the “Working in the Caribbean” segment in the National Career Fair. She noted this as a pivotal step towards addressing the labour market challenges on St. Maarten. “We are happy to promote and take part in this opportunity to reach out to, attract and bring home qualified St. Maarteners in the diaspora to return home and contribute to the continuous development of our beloved St. Maarten.

“This economic outreach activity holds promise in mobilising the talents of our people abroad, encouraging them to return and actively contribute to the development of our nation.”

Both Jacobs and Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Omar Ottley, emphasised the significance of the National Career Fair for professional development on the island. Ottley saw it as a call for action for companies to explore opportunities, share knowledge, and inspire the future workforce.

Ottley recently concluded a Job Fair and Entrepreneurship Expo that offered 400 job vacancies with more than 100 jobs available on the spot. He encouraged skilled individuals to return to the Dutch Caribbean or consider making it their new professional home.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Arthur Lambriex also attended the session in support of the cause.

The National Career Fair is scheduled for March 22 and 23, 2024, in the Amsterdam RAI. Companies that were unable to attend the information session or have additional questions can join the Microsoft Teams meetings with the Memory Group management on Friday, December 8, at 9:00am or on Monday, December 18, at the same time.

For registration, an email needs to be sent to

sales@memory. For more information, visit the website

www.carrierebeurs.nl.

Early bird registrations with a 10% discount are offered for those registering for a booth before February 1, 2024.

Bron: Daily Herald