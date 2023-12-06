CC | The CMC General Practitioner Post will open on January 1st, as promised

WILLEMSTAD – A long-awaited improvement in the healthcare system of Curaçao is on the horizon. Jerry Semper, chairman of the Curaçao General Practitioners Association (CHV), confirms that the promised General Practitioner Post (HAP) will open on January 1st at the Curaçao Medical Center.

This initiative is a crucial step to alleviate pressure on the hospital’s Emergency Department and improve healthcare accessibility on the island.

A working group, consisting of members from various healthcare organizations, including GMN, CHV, CMC, and the Social Insurance Bank (SVB), has finalized the preparations.

The HAP is intended to provide emergency care during evening, night, and weekend hours. The emphasis is on ensuring accessibility and an adequate number of medical personnel to provide prompt care. This initiative not only improves accessibility but also aims to minimize waiting times.

A General Practitioner Post in a hospital is a common solution to relieve the Emergency Department. Many patients seek help at the hospital outside of regular hours for issues that can be treated by a general practitioner. The new HAP provides clear guidelines to the community on whom to call and what steps to take in case of an emergency, contributing to more efficient and effective healthcare.

For this initiative, 1.8 million guilders had already been transferred to the SVB. The government’s executive organization in healthcare is expected to submit an accountability report for this amount to the Ministry of Finance by the end of January 2024.

