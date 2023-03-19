25.7 C
Willemstad
• zondag 19 maart 2023
Luchtvaartnieuws | Akkoord over onbeperkte vluchten tussen Curaçao en Trinidad & Tobago

WILLEMSTAD – Luchtvaartmaatschappijen uit Curaçao en Trinidad & Tobago kunnen binnenkort onbeperkte commerciële vluchten tussen elkaars eilanden aanbieden. Dat is de uitkomst van de onderhandelingen over een...
Column Kadushi | Té ongeloofwaardig

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties “Het eiland is dankzij de bijna altijd schijnende zon, een heerlijk verkoelende passaat en de vijftig tinten blauw gekleurde zee populair bij toeristen die weinig geven...
PBC | Dode na schietpartij bij rotonde Palu Blanku

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een dode en een gewonde door een schietpartij. Dit gebeurde rond 3 uur in de ochtend van 19 maart. Volgens de politie is er...
PBC | Politicus Rolando Brison dag na aanhouding weer vrijgelaten

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) op Sint-Maarten heeft bekendgemaakt dat Rolando Brison, een parlementslid dat vrijdag werd gearresteerd op verdenking van het aannemen van steekpenningen...
PBC | Video: Hoe vangt de marine drugs in het Caribisch gebied?

Persbureau Curacao In deze video legt de marine uit hoe drugs worden onderschept in het Caribische gebied. Voor drugssmokkelaars is de Caribische zee de perfecte plek om ongezien...
PBC | Tentoonstelling slavernijverleden van het Rijksmuseum te zien in New York

Persbureau Curacao NEW YORK – Het onderwerp van slavernij is van wereldwijde betekenis. Om die reden heeft de Verenigde Naties (VN) besloten om de tentoonstelling “Slavernij” van het...
Column Youp | Doffe dreun

Lees ik nou dat steeds minder Nederlanders seksueel actief zijn en dat alleen de 70+’ers nog regelmatig vaak van bil gaan? Hebben die oudjes bij die enquête...
DH | Brison released, remains suspect

PHILIPSBURG–United People’s (UP) party Member of Parliament (MP) Rolando Brison, who was arrested on March 17 for suspected bribery, has been released from custody.

He remains a suspect in the ongoing criminal investigation called “Lissabon,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a press statement on Saturday evening. Brison was not identified by name in the release.

The release said the MP is suspected of taking bribes and abusing his position.
The investigation is ongoing and further arrests or searches are not ruled out, it was stated in the release.

The “Lissabon” investigation is being conducted by RST under the direction of the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Central Team focuses on a specialized approach to combat corruption and subversive crimes.

Bron: Daily Herald

Sint MaartenGoksectorPolitie en JustitiePolitiekSXM-Daily Herald

