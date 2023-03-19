CC | Van Huffelen: Salary cut for CAS countries was carefully established

THE HAGUE – “Yes” is the answer of State Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen to the question of the Party for the Animals’ parliamentary faction of the Dutch Senate.

The State Secretary was asked if the wage reduction imposed during the corona crisis in the (semi)public sector in Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten (CAS) “disproportionately” affected the financial capacity of the employees involved. But adds the State Secretary: “The choice for a generic cut on all salaries was made by the countries themselves.”

Van Huffelen opposes the PvdD’s suggestion that the Netherlands acted carelessly when the agreement on the wage cut was reached and abused the emergency situation in which the countries found themselves.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle