DH | Bad timing

0 reacties

The Mullet Bay golf course road connecting Cupecoy with Maho Village was flooded with rainwater on Sunday morning to the point that cars got stuck and engines were damaged. Ponding is a chronic problem on this road.

However, the problem was exacerbated by a contractor that had “the brilliant idea to dig a utility trench on Friday without heeding the weather forecast,” a Cupecoy resident reported. Unsuspecting drivers risked getting stuck in the water-filled trench.

“I’m sure the contractor will be happy to pay for these cars’ damage,” the resident remarked cynically, then suggesting that the government should take control of the problem and guarantee safe passage for cars, bikers and pedestrians.

“You can’t keep all residents, students and tourists on this side [Cupecoy – Ed.] hostage, so to speak, every time it rains, because of this inaction, ‘laissez faire’.

… Is this the image the ‘Friendly Island’ wants to project?”

Bron: Daily Herald

Aruba

NTR | ‘De mensonterende armoede op Curaçao is óók slavernij, vooral voor tieners’

John Samson Wie over het koloniaal- en slavernijverleden begint, moet dan ook over de...
29
Aruba

CC | Rutte does not want to confirm that the Netherlands will make excuses for slavery

THE HAGUE - Prime Minister Mark Rutte today refused to answer questions about...
10
Sint Maarten

NTR | ‘Twee op de vijf mensen in Sint-Maarten heeft geldproblemen’

Oscar van Dam Twee op de vijf mensen in Sint-Maarten kunnen moeilijk rondkomen, zo...
3
Milieu en natuur

NTR | Klimaatverandering: ‘Een airco is absoluut geen luxe’

John Samson Denkt politiek Den Haag ook aan de bouwvakker, de scholier en de...
18
Aruba

NTR | ‘Veel Caribische studenten zijn introvert, stil en verlegen’

Joan de Windt Dioröna Spaans (25) haalde een tien voor haar scriptie en daardoor won...
2
Sint Maarten

DH | Aggressive man jailed for robbery, mistreatment, attempted burglary

PHILIPSBURG--A 25-year-old man with severe aggression problems was sent to prison for six...
0

