DH | 3 armed, masked suspects rob Porto Cupecoy Casino

CUPECOY–Three masked individuals, brandishing guns and dressed in dark clothing carried out a brazen early morning robbery at Port Cupecoy Casino around 1:30am Thursday.

Police said in a press statement that the armed men targeted the security personnel at the casino’s entrance, after which they gained access to the establishment and carried out the robbery. It could not be ascertained how much money wasstolen in the robbery.

Following the incident, the perpetrators fled the scene, disappearing into the darkness. Based on available information, Police said it is believed that the suspects fled towards French St Martin. The investigation into this armed robbery is currently underway.

The Police Force said it is actively working to gather evidence and interview witnesses to identify and apprehend the suspects. Several police patrols, detective personnel, and officers of the Police’s Forensic Department were on location.

The Police Force urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Tips can be reported anonymously through the designated crime hotline or by contacting the local police station at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line at 9300 (free of charge). A private message can also be left on the Police’s Facebook page.

Bron: Daily Herald