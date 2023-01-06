26.1 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 6 januari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Friday, January 6, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 6 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Zakitó moet jachthaven worden

Het binnenwater bij Parasasa en Zakitó moet een jachthaven worden. Daarvoor heeft het bedrijf Royal Holding Company II bv een vergunning aangevraagd. Dat meldt het Antilliaans Dagblad. Eerder...
0
- Advertentie -

Nu.cw | Vete tussen MFK en PAR 

Politieke partijen MFK en PAR ruziën wat af op sociale media. Minister van Financiën Javier Silvania (MFK) verwijt oud-minister van Justitie Quincy Girigorie (PAR) verschillende fouten tijdens...
0

PBC | Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu bezoekt alle Caribische eilanden

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu van Cultuur brengt van 9 tot en met 17 januari een bezoek aan het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk. De...
0

PBC | Twee omstanders bij overval Santa Maria Food Center gewond

Persbureau Curacao   WILLEMSTAD – Bij een overval de Santa Maria Food Center zijn gisteravond twee omstanders geraakt door kogels. De situatie van één van hen is zorgelijk.  De twee...
0

PBC | Campo Alegre is Campo Landfill geworden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Campo Alegre is Campo Landfill geworden. Dat meldt ochtenkrant Èxtra. Het voormalig openluchtbordeel staat al twee jaar leeg, vanwege miljoenenschulden en de coronapandemie, waardoor...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenSaba en Statia

DH | Schools receive funds for free breakfast programme

0 reacties

A healthy morning meal at Saba Comprehensive School includes lots of fruit.

SABA–School children in Saba are receiving a daily healthy, free school meal, funded by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment SZW, to help families with the increased cost of living.

In October 2022, Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten informed the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament that she wanted to give an impulse to the provision of free school meals in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Minister Schouten noted that this impulse, in anticipation of measures that would take effect as per January 1, 2023, to improve people’s purchasing power, was desirable in these “exceptional times” when more and more families with children were struggling to make ends meet.

The public entity Saba already plays an active part in public and private initiatives to provide healthy meals.

Minister Schouten granted Saba a special payment to provide free school meals. Sacred Heart School (SHS) and Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) were informed of the minister’s decision and asked to submit a formal request for assistance with the free breakfast programme.

The Executive Council recently approved a proposal to make a payment to the two schools towards their breakfast programmes.

The school meals especially have a positive impact on children who do not have a proper breakfast before going to school.

The schools were asked to cooperate with Saba’s Public Health Department to ensure that the breakfast meals are healthy and nutritious.

Bron: Daily Herald

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Saba en StatiaOnderwijsSXM-Daily Herald

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Aruba

PBC | Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu bezoekt alle Caribische eilanden

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu van Cultuur brengt van 9 tot...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Ouders van meerlingen krijgen in Caribisch Nederland langer zwangerschaps- en bevalverlof

Persbureau Curacao Het zwangerschap- en bevalverlof voor vrouwen met een meerling zwangerschap in Caribisch...
0
Aruba

PBC | Kiezers buiten Nederland kunnen zich nog registreren voor verkiezing in Nederland

Persbureau Curacao Inwoners van de Nederlands-Caribische eilanden met een Nederlands paspoort kunnen nog tot...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Ottley urges compliance with minimum wage hike

PHILIPSBURG--Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley reminds all...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Waarde Statuut bewezen’

Gouverneur: Vanuit Nederland kosten noch moeite gespaard bij ondersteuning Willemstad - Het Statuut voor...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | No first place for St. Maarten in Best of Caribbean, but three third places

~ Anguilla’s Shoal Bay best Caribbean beach ~ PHILIPSBURG--St. Maarten may not have ranked...
1

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 