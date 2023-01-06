26 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 6 januari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Friday, January 6, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 6 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Zakitó moet jachthaven worden

Het binnenwater bij Parasasa en Zakitó moet een jachthaven worden. Daarvoor heeft het bedrijf Royal Holding Company II bv een vergunning aangevraagd. Dat meldt het Antilliaans Dagblad. Eerder...
0
- Advertentie -

Nu.cw | Vete tussen MFK en PAR 

Politieke partijen MFK en PAR ruziën wat af op sociale media. Minister van Financiën Javier Silvania (MFK) verwijt oud-minister van Justitie Quincy Girigorie (PAR) verschillende fouten tijdens...
0

PBC | Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu bezoekt alle Caribische eilanden

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu van Cultuur brengt van 9 tot en met 17 januari een bezoek aan het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk. De...
0

PBC | Twee omstanders bij overval Santa Maria Food Center gewond

Persbureau Curacao   WILLEMSTAD – Bij een overval de Santa Maria Food Center zijn gisteravond twee omstanders geraakt door kogels. De situatie van één van hen is zorgelijk.  De twee...
0

PBC | Campo Alegre is Campo Landfill geworden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Campo Alegre is Campo Landfill geworden. Dat meldt ochtenkrant Èxtra. Het voormalig openluchtbordeel staat al twee jaar leeg, vanwege miljoenenschulden en de coronapandemie, waardoor...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenCuraçao

CC | Hushang Ansary has appealed, saying that Sunresorts and Mullet Bay belong to him

0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – Hushang Ansary has appealed against the judgment in summary proceedings in which the court ruled in October that not he, but Insurance Company Ennia owns SunResorts and, by extension, Mullet Bay in Sint Maarten.  

 

The 94-year-old American billionaire of Iranian descent is just in time to appeal. The judge must set a date for the hearing. That would be February. The judgment is important for the thousands of policyholders of the insurance company Ennia, because the pension branch has too little equity to be able to pay pensions in the long term.  

 

This is the direct result of large-scale capital withdrawals by major shareholder Ansary and two co-directors. They were convicted in 2021, in the first instance, for a damage amount of more than one billion guilders. The appeal, in this case, is due in March. 

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoFinanciele sectorSint MaartenPolitie en JustitieCuracao Chronicle

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 6 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Zakitó moet jachthaven worden

Het binnenwater bij Parasasa en Zakitó moet een jachthaven worden. Daarvoor heeft het...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Vete tussen MFK en PAR 

Politieke partijen MFK en PAR ruziën wat af op sociale media. Minister van...
0
Aruba

PBC | Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu bezoekt alle Caribische eilanden

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu van Cultuur brengt van 9 tot...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Twee omstanders bij overval Santa Maria Food Center gewond

Persbureau Curacao   WILLEMSTAD – Bij een overval de Santa Maria Food Center zijn gisteravond...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Campo Alegre is Campo Landfill geworden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Campo Alegre is Campo Landfill geworden. Dat meldt ochtenkrant Èxtra....
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 