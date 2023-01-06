CC | Hushang Ansary has appealed, saying that Sunresorts and Mullet Bay belong to him

WILLEMSTAD – Hushang Ansary has appealed against the judgment in summary proceedings in which the court ruled in October that not he, but Insurance Company Ennia owns SunResorts and, by extension, Mullet Bay in Sint Maarten.

The 94-year-old American billionaire of Iranian descent is just in time to appeal. The judge must set a date for the hearing. That would be February. The judgment is important for the thousands of policyholders of the insurance company Ennia, because the pension branch has too little equity to be able to pay pensions in the long term.

This is the direct result of large-scale capital withdrawals by major shareholder Ansary and two co-directors. They were convicted in 2021, in the first instance, for a damage amount of more than one billion guilders. The appeal, in this case, is due in March.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle