DH | Cheers, applause during Amalia’s first Saba visit

SABA–Loud cheering and applause erupted as King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia stepped outside the airport building on their arrival in Saba on Thursday. The King said it was good to be back and the Sabans were happy to see the royal family return as well.

This time, the King and Queen brought their daughter, Princess Amalia, for her first visit to Saba.

After making an extra round, the WINAIR aircraft landed on Thursday morning, the public already anxiously waiting outside with Saba and Dutch flags, some wearing orange shirts.

At the aircraft, the royal family was greeted by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and his wife Rosalyn, Commissioners Bruce Zagers and Rolando Wilson, Island Secretary Henk de Jong and airport manager Maegan Hassell. The royal visitors received flowers from two young children. Outside, students sang “The Saba Song”.

The Occasionals Band provided the musical background, and four students performed a skit about Lambert Hassell and the construction of the “Road that could not be built”. Mark Zagers and David Leonce of Saba Electric Company (SEC) showed the king, queen and princess the solar parks and told Saba’s success story of the transformation to sustainable energy.

At Zion’s Hill, student Kristin Zagers awaited the royal guests and told them the story about Mary Gertrude Johnson, who introduced Saba Lace to the island. Peggy Alma Barnes and Edith Wilson showed pieces of their Saba Lace work.

Folkloric dance

At the Windwardside parking lot, student Larianny Del Carmen told the story of Rebecca Levenstone, who carried heavy loads up from The Bottom. Sacred Heart School pupils performed a folkloric dance in traditional clothing and did the maypole dance. Two spectators gave Princess Amalia and Queen Máxima a small child to hold for a little while.

Then it was on to Eugenius Johnson Community Center for a meet-and-greet with clients of the Life Center. After singing the coconut song, the king, queen and princess, accompanied by State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen, each went to sit at a table to have a talk with elderly clients who were dressed in the colours of the Saba flag.

The royal guests showed true interest and asked the clients many questions. Saba Cares Director Judith Meijer gave an explanation about the project to construct a new care facility and nursing facility.

At the Arts and Crafts Market on the museum grounds, the royal family visited various booths where artisans showed their work and products. The members of the royal family tasted sweets and johnny cake, smelled locally crafted soap and admired the paintings, pottery, hand-made jewellery and Saba Lace. They were told how guava jam, fudge and Saba Spice are made.

During a brief conversation with the royal visitors, the Saba Business Association (SBA) board shared the challenges Saba faces with banking issues, the high cost of living and doing business, double taxation and the extensive cost of importing goods. The king, queen and princess were then given a tour of Harry L. Johnson Museum by Jennifer Johnson and Tara de Oliveira before having lunch with the Island and Executive Councils.

Eagerly awaiting

A large group of Saba Comprehensive School students and teachers eagerly awaited the royal guests in front of Sacred Heart School. Student David da Costa told the story of famous St. John’s farmer August Wilson. Students sang “The Saba Song” as the members of the royal family went upstairs to Expertise Center Education Center EC2, which won an “Appeltje van Oranje” last year for its Ways to Well-being programme to help vulnerable special-needs children.

