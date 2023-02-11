CC | Venezuela agrees via Twitter to reopen borders

CARACAS – Curaçao and Venezuela seem to have reached an agreement on the reopening of the borders. Yesterday Curaçao made a proposal, at the end of the day the Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvan Gil, agreed via Twitter.

Both countries want to open the air and maritime borders again from April 3, on the proposal of Curaçao. Venezuela welcomes the reopening and called it a decision that contributes to economic development, social interaction and strengthening our historical ties.

The state of affairs is remarkable because the Netherlands is responsible for the foreign policy of all countries in the Kingdom, including Curaçao. During a press conference in Willemstad in October last year, Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs emphasized that there is room for technical consultations about a gradual reopening, but that several hurdles still have to be overcome.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the Netherlands decided in early February 2019 to no longer recognize the government of President Nicolas Maduro because of, according to the Netherlands, unfair elections. On February 19, Venezuela then closed the borders with Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire to prevent relief supplies from America from being brought to the country via Curaçao.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle