CC | Minister Janga-Pietersz's position is wavering

WILLEMSTAD - The position of MFK minister Dorothy Janga-Pietersz is wavering. Various sources within the coalition believe that the Minister of Health should resign, now that she...
DH | Additional airlift for Saba, Statia

SABA--With the recent development that Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands ZJCN will start using scheduled Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR flights for some of its medical referrals...
Extra | Journaal 2 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands.
CC | Major mafia weapons arsenal find in Italy has ties to Dutch organized crime trials

NAPLES - The police in Italy found a large arsenal of weapons belonging to drug trafficker Raffaele Imperiale, who the Dutch police consider a business partner of...
CC | Democracy still does not predominate between the countries

WILLEMSTAD - In the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) that took place on Wednesday, expert in constitutional law Rutsel Martha stated that there is indeed a democratic deficit...
DH | Over 100 Boats Gather from Around the World for the 43rd St. Maarten

SIMPSON BAY--Registration started early at the 43rd St Maarten Heineken Regatta, as eager teams lined up to formally register their entry and pick up their yacht's bow...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.
DH | Additional airlift for Saba, Statia

SABA–With the recent development that Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands ZJCN will start using scheduled Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR flights for some of its medical referrals three days per week, and after consultation with the public entity Saba, WINAIR has decided to add an additional direct flight.

The additional flights will start on March 8 and will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, operating between St. Maarten and Saba.

Commissioner of Tourism Bruce Zagers stated that Saba has long lobbied for WINAIR to be the primary carrier for the medical referrals and that the charter services should be used as a supplement to ensure that there are ample opportunities for connectivity when referrals are being planned.

“Using WINAIR and its current schedule, without adding any additional airlift, greatly impacts our seat capacity, which was already very limited. We are very pleased that WINAIR agreed that additional capacity would be needed on these days and has decided to add the additional flight,” said Zagers.

With this additional flight, some 96 seats will be added to the seat capacity for Saba. The new flight for Saba is scheduled to depart from St. Maarten at 9:20am and will depart again from Saba at 9:50am, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There will also be additional flights for St. Eustatius.

WINAIR President and chief executive officer (CEO) Michael Cleaver said that customer confidence and demand continued to grow in the region, which includes the sister islands Saba and St. Eustatius. He mentioned the special relationship and the social and economic ties with Saba and St. Eustatius.

Bron: Daily Herald

