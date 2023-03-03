CC | Minister Janga-Pietersz’s position is wavering

WILLEMSTAD – The position of MFK minister Dorothy Janga-Pietersz is wavering. Various sources within the coalition believe that the Minister of Health should resign, now that she has still not withdrawn an intervention letter in legal proceedings.

The case revolves around a written instruction given to the liquidators of the BZV Health Insurance Agency, to completely and unconditionally withdraw the legal proceedings against two former directors and the company Jourdain and its director, who was also involved in the face masks affair. The minister also wants the precautionary attachments to be lifted. In addition, BZV had to expressly waive all rights that would result from all judgments won in this case.

There is now a verdict on appeal against the fraudsters. The three judges speak of a failed intervention and hint at a violation of the Trias Politica. A concept that the minister herself did not understand the day after a motion of censure, whereby she was allowed to remain in office.

The minister is now being advised to resign as minister. If she does not, parliament will pass a vote of no confidence. Whether it is advised against by the coalition parties, especially the PNP, is very uncertain, now that the minister’s letter has still not been withdrawn.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle