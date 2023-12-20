LD | Bronnen: VS laten bondgenoot Maduro vrij in ruil voor Amerikanen

WILLEMSTAD – The Joint Court of Justice will have fewer sessions during the recess. Many people believe that the Court is entirely closed during the holidays, but this is not the case, as stated in a press release by the Court.

The recess runs from Monday, December 18, until Friday, January 5, 2024. During these weeks, the Court remains open, except on holidays. This applies to all the islands, according to the Court.

The days when citizens cannot approach the court are December 25, 26, and 29, as well as January 1 and 2 of the new year. On the other days during the recess, the Registry is available to everyone.

The Court’s regular services resume on Wednesday, January 3. From that moment, regular sessions will also be held again.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle