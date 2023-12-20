28 C
LD | Bronnen: VS laten bondgenoot Maduro vrij in ruil voor Amerikanen

Leidsch Dagblad | ANP Caracas - De Venezolaanse regering van Nicolás Maduro laat 36 gevangenen vrij, in ruil voor een bondgenoot van Maduro die door de Verenigde Staten...
0

Democracy now! | Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 20 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Automatische verhoging alimentatie vanaf 1 januari 2024

De alimentatie voor kinderen zal vanaf 1 januari automatisch worden verhoogd met 2,7 procent. Deze aanpassing is vastgesteld door de minister van Justitie, Shalten Hato. Dat meldt...
0

Nu.cw | Mogelijk 19.900 nieuwe paspoorten nodig in 2024

De kans is groot dat er volgend jaar 19.900 nieuwe paspoorten moeten worden uitgegeven, omdat deze dan zijn verlopen. Dit is een gigantische stijging ten opzichte van...
1

Nu.cw | Brandweer Bonaire krijgt training in hondenreanimatie

Brandweerlieden van Bonaire hebben een training gekregen in het reanimeren van honden. Volgens Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland komt het tijdens woningbranden voor dat honden rook inademen, die op...
0
DH | Team of fire fighters prevents tragedy in Ebenezer house fire

EBENEZER–In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received multiple calls alerting them to a house fire on R.S Nicolson Road in Ebenezer.

Responding promptly to the emergency, various police patrol units and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene.

    Upon reaching the location, officers found that the adult female and minor occupants of the house had already been safely evacuated. Thanks to the rapid intervention of the Fire Department personnel on-site, the fire was successfully contained, averting its spread to neighbouring residences.

    Preliminary investigations point to a lit candle as the cause of the fire. With the festive season in full swing, KPSM urges the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant when dealing with materials that could pose a fire risk.

    KPSM underscores the significance of fire safety during the celebratory season and advises citizens to refrain from using open flames or flammable materials in close proximity to combustible items. Simple precautions, such as opting for flameless candles and practising responsible fire safety measures, can contribute to a safer environment for all.

    Following this incident, KPSM urges the public to be aware of potential fire hazards and emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety in homes and surroundings. The community’s cooperation in adhering to these precautions is appreciated, ensuring a secure and joyous holiday season for everyone.

Bron: Daily Herald

