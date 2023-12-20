LD | Bronnen: VS laten bondgenoot Maduro vrij in ruil voor Amerikanen

EBENEZER–In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received multiple calls alerting them to a house fire on R.S Nicolson Road in Ebenezer.

Responding promptly to the emergency, various police patrol units and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Upon reaching the location, officers found that the adult female and minor occupants of the house had already been safely evacuated. Thanks to the rapid intervention of the Fire Department personnel on-site, the fire was successfully contained, averting its spread to neighbouring residences.

Preliminary investigations point to a lit candle as the cause of the fire. With the festive season in full swing, KPSM urges the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant when dealing with materials that could pose a fire risk.

KPSM underscores the significance of fire safety during the celebratory season and advises citizens to refrain from using open flames or flammable materials in close proximity to combustible items. Simple precautions, such as opting for flameless candles and practising responsible fire safety measures, can contribute to a safer environment for all.

Following this incident, KPSM urges the public to be aware of potential fire hazards and emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety in homes and surroundings. The community’s cooperation in adhering to these precautions is appreciated, ensuring a secure and joyous holiday season for everyone.

