25 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 18 februari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

AD | Aruba wil grenzen met Venezuela heropenen

Aruba heeft donderdag voorgesteld per 1 mei de maritieme grenzen met Venezuela na vier jaar weer te heropenen. De Arubaanse regering kan nog niet zeggen wanneer er...
1

Democracy now! | Friday, February 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 17 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -

NTR | Ongedocumenteerd op Curaçao: Wat als jouw kind nu medische hulp nodig heeft?

Eva Breukink Als baby Denise thuis in haar bedje ligt te trillen en schokken, brengen haar ouders haar naar de spoedeisende hulp van het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC)....
2

Vixio | ‘Game over’ for Curaçao masterlicences

by David Altaner © Vixio GamblingCompliance “The game is over” for Curaçao’s master licence holders and their unknown number of sublicensees, according to the country’s finance...
0

CC | School boards in Curaçao: make education a kingdom affair

WILLEMSTAD - The school boards in Special Education want joint action within the kingdom to save failing education in Curaçao. In a petition they ask the governments...
0

DH | Sarah says Irion seems hesitant to table ‘tax reform’ in Parliament

PHILIPSBURG--United Democrats (UD) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams said at a press conference on Thursday that Finance Minister Ardwell Irion seems hesitant to table his tax...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeMediaAlgemeen nieuws

Vixio | ‘Game over’ for Curaçao masterlicences

0 reacties

by David Altaner © Vixio GamblingCompliance

The new system will destroy the current master-licensing model, which sees only five companies holding full licences and an enormous number piggybacking on their authorisation. Even Curaçao officials themselves do not know how many online gambling operators are based on the island | Foto Vigilante

“The game is over” for Curaçao’s master licence holders and their unknown number of sublicensees, according to the country’s finance minister, who has promised seismic reforms are only months away. Long-awaited legislation to rebuild Curaçao’s decades-old licensing model for online gambling will be passed before the end of the second quarter, said Javier Silvania in a keynote address at the ICE conference in London on Tuesday (February 7).

In short:

  • Law will be passed by end of second quarter, says minister
  • Rogue operators with low tax contribution “won’t be missed”
  • New licence requirements include data on beneficial owners

The new system will destroy the current master-licensing model, which sees only five companies holding full licences and an enormous number piggybacking on their authorisation. Even Curaçao officials themselves do not know how many online gambling operators are based on the island.

The Ministry of Finance believes there are around 600 sub-licensees running around 8,000 different websites, said Mario Galea, formerly Malta’s top regulator and a veteran author of gambling legislation who is playing a major role in crafting Curaçao’s new law.

Master licence holders will no longer exert control over the market after new legislation is in effect, Silvania said, but will be free to apply for a licence under the new system. Galea revealed that an online platform for licence applications has already soft-launched.

Companies currently active in Curaçao will have three months from the date of implementation of the new law to apply for a licence, after which the newly-created regulator will have three months to issue a temporary permit.

That temporary approval will last for 12 months, during which the operator will need to complete the remaining steps of the application. In contrast to the existing opaque system, licence holders will need to provide details on beneficial owners and comply with rules around safer gambling and dispute resolution, officials said.

“We have had a lot to endure in terms of our reputation in the online gambling industry,” Silvania said. “This ends now. The new law will help improve regulation on Curaçao by promoting transparency and accountability.”

Silvania said he has no qualms about driving out potentially hundreds of companies that do not want to submit to the new licensing system. “We certainly will not miss the rogue organisations,” he said. “Most of the current revenue [from] gambling operations licensed out of Curaçao is not flowing to the government anyway. The new legislation will change this to the benefit of public funds.”

Officials have yet to unveil the cost of permits in the new regime, but Galea said he expects rates to be set somewhere “slightly less” than costs in Malta.

B2B providers will also need to be licensed, but there is a two-year grace period after the law passes before licences become mandatory. Silvania promised audits, corrective orders and penalties for non-compliance.

However, Galea said that although Curaçao will make clear that licence holders should not be offering their services in jurisdictions where they need to be locally licensed, it is up to those countries to enforce their own laws.

Curaçao-linked operators currently account for almost 40 percent of those listed on a number of European offshore gambling blocklists. New licence holders will be required to up their physical presence on the Caribbean island. Companies will need to employ at least one local nominated person, rising to a minimum of three people within five years. Companies must also buy or lease a business space and equip it with facilities “for the sole purpose of carrying out the business activities under their gaming licence”.

Galea acknowledged industry concerns about a lack of qualified staff in a country with a population of only 150,000, but said the government had begun working with schools to address the problem.

Bron: Vixio GamblingCompliance

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Algemeen nieuwsCuraçaoFinanciele sectorGoksectorPolitie en JustitiePolitiek

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Hoger beroep massale drugsroof in juni

De 600 kilo drugsroof is in hoger beroep. Gisteren was de pro forma...
0
Aruba

AD | Aruba wil grenzen met Venezuela heropenen

Aruba heeft donderdag voorgesteld per 1 mei de maritieme grenzen met Venezuela na...
1
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 17 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Gezondheid

NTR | Ongedocumenteerd op Curaçao: Wat als jouw kind nu medische hulp nodig heeft?

Eva Breukink Als baby Denise thuis in haar bedje ligt te trillen en schokken,...
2
Aruba

CC | School boards in Curaçao: make education a kingdom affair

WILLEMSTAD - The school boards in Special Education want joint action within the...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Sarah says Irion seems hesitant to table ‘tax reform’ in Parliament

PHILIPSBURG--United Democrats (UD) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams said at a press...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 