CC | School boards in Curaçao: make education a kingdom affair

Persbureau Curacao

WILLEMSTAD – The school boards in Special Education want joint action within the kingdom to save failing education in Curaçao. In a petition they ask the governments of the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten for a rescue plan.

The boards say there must be a kingdom fund for education, which must finance investments aimed at covering the basic conditions and basic costs for matters such as water, energy, cleaning and teaching materials.

The school boards also want objective mapping and follow-up of what is needed in the short, medium and long term to raise the quality of education.

In addition, it is necessary to look at how cooperation within the Kingdom should take shape at different levels, with the aim of an equal quality of education and, as a result, more equal opportunities within the Kingdom.

Education quality

According to the various special school boards of Curaçao, current education does not meet the basic conditions that are necessary for providing good education. That was already the case before the COVID pandemic, and the situation has only gotten worse.

In addition, the school boards note that educational developments within the various countries of the kingdom do not run smoothly and there are major differences in educational quality.

The number of private schools in Curaçao is large, especially compared to the number of private schools in other countries within the Kingdom. According to the school boards, the quality of education for children of the well-to-do who can afford private education differs greatly from subsidized education in terms of preconditions.

Curaçao also has unacceptable differences in the educational quality of subsidized schools because they depend on donations and parental contributions to fund educational matters.

Hope

The school boards are hoping for a joint approach now that education is part of the country packages as a development area within COHO.

In addition, in the context of the slavery past, the Netherlands has expressed its willingness to work for equality within the kingdom and during his visit to Curaçao, Minister Dijkgraaf stated that he wanted to work on eliminating backlogs in Caribbean education.

Both the Netherlands and Curaçao have committed themselves to the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. Both countries have also committed themselves to the International Convention on the Rights of the Child. It states that the countries shall promote international cooperation in matters related to education.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

