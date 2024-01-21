PBC | Curaçaose denktank peilt publieke mening over klimaat en raffinaderij

WILLEMSTAD – Public Works Service (OW) announces that starting Monday, January 22, the contractor DCG Services will carry out work on the traffic lights at two intersections, namely at the Abraham de Veerstraat intersection and the Cas Coraweg/Doormanweg intersection.

The traffic lights will be changed to LED lights. The work will take place from Monday, January 22, until January 26. Working hours will be from 8:30 am to 11:30 am in the morning and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm in the afternoon. This schedule aims to minimize inconvenience to traffic.

This means that the current traffic lights will be out of service during this period. When this is the case, the traffic rules of a four-way stop will apply, and drivers must adhere to traffic signs.

OW requests everyone to drive with caution during these days and thus avoid accidents.

