29 C
Willemstad
• zondag 21 januari 2024
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Curaçaose denktank peilt publieke mening over klimaat en raffinaderij

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De ‘Think to DO Institute’, een denktank gericht op de klimaatrealiteit van Curaçao, heeft een enquête gelanceerd om de mening van het publiek te...
2

PBC | Van der Stokstraat in Willemstad weer tweerichtingsverkeer

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op 16 januari bracht Steven de Lira, een gerenommeerde consultant, coach en auteur, een bezoek aan de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) van Curaçao met een...
0

Opinie | Breuk met de traditionele politiek: reden voor steun aan de Landsbegroting 2024

Opinie mr. dr. Ryçond Santos do Nascimento (Statenlid Aruba) Ondanks felle kritiek, ook vanuit mijn eigen achterban, heb ik als oppositielid afgelopen december de MEP-RAIZ Landsbegroting 2024 gesteund....
2

Column Youp | Noodmuskaat

Dus de spermabank van het Leids Universitair Medisch Centrum was aan het begin van deze eeuw een chaos. Elke administratief medewerker, die na de lunch trek had...
0

NTR | Arts Izzy Gerstenbluth over de toekomst van de gezondheidszorg op Curaçao

Sam Jones “Wat Curaçao nodig heeft is goede manpower planners voor de gezondheidszorg,” zegt dat bekende arts Izzy Gerstenbluth. De arts is een uitgesproken figuur. Oogt als een hippie. Heeft...
0

CC | Work on traffic lights at the intersections of Abraham de Veerstraat and Cas coraweg/Doormanweg

WILLEMSTAD - Public Works Service (OW) announces that starting Monday, January 22, the contractor DCG Services will carry out work on the traffic lights at two intersections,...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Work on traffic lights at the intersections of Abraham de Veerstraat and Cas coraweg/Doormanweg

HomeEconomieBouw en vastgoedsectorCC | Work on traffic lights at the intersections of Abraham de...
0
0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – Public Works Service (OW) announces that starting Monday, January 22, the contractor DCG Services will carry out work on the traffic lights at two intersections, namely at the Abraham de Veerstraat intersection and the Cas Coraweg/Doormanweg intersection.

The traffic lights will be changed to LED lights. The work will take place from Monday, January 22, until January 26. Working hours will be from 8:30 am to 11:30 am in the morning and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm in the afternoon. This schedule aims to minimize inconvenience to traffic.

This means that the current traffic lights will be out of service during this period. When this is the case, the traffic rules of a four-way stop will apply, and drivers must adhere to traffic signs.

OW requests everyone to drive with caution during these days and thus avoid accidents.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Bouw en vastgoedsectorCuraçaoCuracao Chronicle
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
CC | Traffic preference change at the intersection of Vondelstraat
Volgend artikel
NTR | Arts Izzy Gerstenbluth over de toekomst van de gezondheidszorg op Curaçao

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - CC | Work on traffic lights at the intersections of Abraham de Veerstraat and Cas coraweg/Doormanweg

Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Noodmuskaat

Dus de spermabank van het Leids Universitair Medisch Centrum was aan het begin van deze eeuw een chaos. Elke administratief medewerker, die na de lunch trek had om even...
0
Gezondheid

NTR | Arts Izzy Gerstenbluth over de toekomst van de gezondheidszorg op Curaçao

Sam Jones “Wat Curaçao nodig heeft is goede manpower planners voor de gezondheidszorg,” zegt dat bekende arts Izzy Gerstenbluth. De arts is een uitgesproken figuur. Oogt als een hippie. Heeft lol in...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

CC | Traffic preference change at the intersection of Vondelstraat

WILLEMSTAD - Starting February 2, there will be a change in traffic preference at the intersection of Vondelstraat and Kaya Julio Martina. The Public Works Department (OW) indicates that...
0
Gezondheid

Opinie | Versoepeling normen raffinaderij? Doe het niet!

Door Jan Huurman De voorpagina van het Antilliaans Dagblad van 9 februari meldt dat de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) heeft geadviseerd de eisen ten aanzien van de luchtkwaliteit te versoepelen zodat...
1
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Werkzaamheden vangrail begin Julianabrug

Automobilisten kunnen hinder ervaren aan het begin van de Julianabrug vanuit de Presidente Rómulo Betancourt Boulevard vanwege werkzaamheden. Eén van de rijstroken is afgesloten, omdat er aan de...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Voorrang op kruispunt Vondelstraat Kaya Julio Martina omgedraaid

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vanaf 2 februari verandert de voorrangssituatie op het kruispunt van de Vondelstraat en Kaya Julio Martina. Dat meldt de Dienst Openbare Werken, OW. Verkeer dat het parkeerterrein...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao wil betere handel met Suriname

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao en Suriname praten komende maandag over een pakket van overeenkomsten op het gebied van industrie, handel en investeringen in Curaçao en Suriname en verdergaande technische...
0
Aruba

PBC | Bestrijding eenzaamheid centraal in Appeltjes van Oranje 2024

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Het Oranje Fonds zet zich in 2024 in voor de bestrijding van eenzaamheid met de Appeltjes van Oranje. Dit jaar is het thema ‘Eenzaamheid verminder...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Drie Curaçaose militairen volgen zware officiersopleiding in Nederland

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – drie Curaçaose militairen nemen momenteel deel aan de Praktische Opleiding tot Officier der Mariniers (POTOM) in Nederland. Deze intensieve opleiding, die negen maanden duurt, wordt gezien...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Ministerie van VVRP plaatst LED-verlichting op kruispunten

De verkeerslichten aan het kruispunt aan de Abraham de Veerstraat en het kruispunt van de Cas Coraweg/Doormanweg krijgen LED-verlichting. Dat heeft het ministerie van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning...
1
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Huisartsenpost (HAP) behandelt in eerste twee weken 2367 patiënten

Sinds 1 januari kent Curacao een huisartsenpost, HAP. Daar kunnen patiënten terecht in de avonduren en in het weekend. In de eerste twee weken na de opening zijn er...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | CPA: Zwemmers en duikers moeten oppassen bij Caracasbaai

Curaçao Ports Authority heeft een waarschuwing uitgegeven voor iedereen die graag zwemt bij Caracasbaai om rekening te houden met de werkzaamheden die daar zullen gaan plaatsvinden. Bij de olieplatforms...
0
Gezondheid

CC | New General Practitioner Post at CMC treats nearly 2,400 patients in the first two weeks after opening

WILLEMSTAD - The brand-new General Practitioner Post (Huisartsenpost or HAP) at the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) treated 2,367 patients in the first two weeks after its opening, of whom...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Police say foul play may be involved in disappearance of missing Jamaican man

PHILIPSBURG--The St. Maarten Police Force said on Tuesday that it has gathered sufficient information to indicate that foul play may be involved in the disappearance of missing Jamaica national...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Beste toeristische jaar tot nu toe

Kralendijk - Bonaire verwelkomde in het afgelopen jaar 169.706 bezoekers. Hiermee overtrof het de cijfers van 2019, 2021 en 2022. Het betekent een groei van 8 procent ten opzichte...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Aruba Airport tijdelijk dicht

Oranjestad - De luchthaven van Aruba is gisteren de hele ochtend gesloten geweest. Het koelsysteem in het gebouw werkte niet goed, waardoor de temperatuur binnen dermate hoog werd dat...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Klaar voor afval scheiden’

Oranjestad - Aruba is er klaar voor om afval gescheiden in te leveren. Minister Ursell Arends (Raiz) van Natuur is die mening toegedaan op basis van de evaluatie van...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Gezocht: 10.000 horecamedewerkers

‘Het liefst lokaal, maar waarschijnlijk ook uit het buitenland’ Willemstad - Dat het toerisme op Curaçao de laatste jaren booming is, is bekend. Afgelopen week werd dat nog eens onderstreept,...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Punda-pact nauwelijks opgevolgd

CTB: Maar verbetering binnenstad is wel op komst Willemstad - Na de ondertekening van het Pact voor Punda door een groot aantal enthousiaste stakeholders, is er ‘niet veel gedaan’ met...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Helpen trekken en duwen in belang van Curaçao’

NIEUWE KVK-VOORZITTER Het Antilliaans Dagblad voerde een vraaggesprek met de pas aangetreden KvK-voorzitter Raoul Behr.   Wat motiveert u om deze functie te ambiëren? Wat is uw drijfveer en wat wilt u...
1
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, January 18, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 19 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Drie Curaçaose militairen volgen officiersopleiding der mariniers in Nederland

Drie Curaçaose militairen volgen momenteel een officiersopleiding in Nederland. Het gaat om de Praktische Opleiding der Mariniers (POTOM). Dat maakt Defensie Caribisch gebied bekend. De aspirantofficieren hebben tot nu toe...
7
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Werkgevers krijgen boete bij te laat indienen verzamelloonstaat

Voor het te laat indienen van de verzamelloonstaat door werkgevers, wordt een boete opgelegd. De boete voor het te laat indienen van de verzamelloonstaat bedraagt 5.000 gulden en is...
1
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Verdachten voor moord Peter R. de Vries hadden ook plannen voor ontvoering Mark Rutte

De groep verantwoordelijk voor de moord op Peter R. de Vries op 6 juli 2021 had ook plannen om minister-president Mark Rutte (VVD) te ontvoeren, meldt Het Parool op...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Belastingdienst stelt nieuwe deadline voor indienen verzamelloonstaten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Belastingdienst heeft aangekondigd dat werkgevers hun verzamelloonstaten voor het jaar 2023 uiterlijk op 1 maart 2024 moeten indienen, anders riskeren zij een boete van NAf...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 19 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Van der Stokstraat in Willemstad wordt vanaf 2 februari weer een tweerichtingsverkeerstraat. Dat meldt De Dienst Openbare Werken. Deze wijziging is gericht op het verbeteren...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 19 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Extra: Consumenten Belangen Curaçao: automobilisten moeten volledige inzage in Forensysrapport krijgen De stichting krijgt tientallen klachten van verzekerden tijdens en na de afhandeling van schadeclaims op Curaçao. Zij...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Parlement behandelt gewoon begroting tijdens Tumbafestival

Het Curaçaose parlement heeft vandaag de agenda gestuurd voor de begrotingsbehandeling. Die begint maandag 22 januari; er is vijf dagen voor uitgetrokken. Enkele Statenleden hadden een voorstel gedaan voor...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie stuit op productie van drugs in woonhuis

De politie heeft vanochtend een inval gedaan bij een huis aan de Kaya Piano, in de wijk Cas Cora. De inval had te maken met een onderzoek naar een...
0
Sint Maarten

ParadiseFM | Definitieve uitslag verkiezingen Sint Maarten bekend

Bijna een week na de parlementsverkiezingen op Sint Maarten, die werden gehouden op 11 januari, kon er donderdag een definitieve uitslag worden gepresenteerd. Dit was mogelijk nadat in...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Directeur Volksgezondheid: Situatie rond Covid-19 is onder controle

Directeur van de Volksgezondheid, Dr. Melissa Arias, heeft gisteren tijdens een persconferentie van de overheid informatie verstrekt over het griepseizoen op Curaçao. Er zijn veel mensen ziek, ze hebben ademhalingsproblemen...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Uitzending gemist: Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk met Churmer Bomba

In de Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk op NPO Radio 1 ontvangt presentator Guilliano Payne gasten die een link hebben met de eilanden. Vanavond is dat Churmer Bomba: Bonairiaan en...
0
Curaçao

CC | Consumer interests Curaçao: “Motorists should have full access to accident reports”

WILLEMSTAD - Motorists and other road users involved in accidents in Curaçao should have full access to the damage reports prepared by Forensys, says the Consumer Interests Curaçao foundation....
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Six parties drop in votes after recount, seat allocation, MPs-elect remain same

~ New Parliament to sit Feb. 10 ~ PHILIPSBURG--Six of the eight political parties that contested the January 11 parliamentary elections dropped in votes after a total recount conducted by...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Landplatworm bedreiging voor inheemse soorten

Worm is een effectief roofdier dat jaagt op slakkensoorten Kralendijk - Slecht nieuws voor Bonaire. Tijdens de estafette-expeditie van Naturalis en Stinapa op Bonaire is de invasieve Nieuw-Guinese landplatworm op...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Santo Largo afgesloten

Oranjestad - Het gebied bij Santo Largo, een strand in Savaneta, is recent afgesloten met rotsblokken. Gemotoriseerde voertuigen, ATV’s en UTV’s kunnen het gebied niet meer bereiken. Toerismeminister Dangui Oduber...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Rotary Bus Project en GreenKidz samen

Willemstad - Voor de Rotary-excursie van gisteren werden de kinderen van de Divi Divi-school voor speciaal onderwijs opgehaald om bij Avila de les ‘Coral Heroes’ bij te wonen. De...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Discrepantie Ennia- en aov-penshonado’s

Situaties zijn na opmerkingen RvA volgens regering-Pisas niet vergelijkbaar Willemstad - De Raad van Advies (RvA) adviseert de regering nader uit te leggen waarom ervoor wordt gekozen om bij de...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Mensen wonen krapper’

Census CBS brengt straks woninggrootte in kaart Willemstad - Met gegevens van de volkstelling Census 2023 wil het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS) straks in kaart gaan brengen hoe...
0
Algemeen nieuws

IGB | Curaçao Gaming Control Board names Cedric Pietersz as CEO

iGB Editorial Team The Supervisory Board of the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB) has named Cedric Pietersz as its new chief executive officer.   Pietersz will take on his new role from...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 18, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 18 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

Nu.cw | 8 procent meer toeristen op Bonaire dan voor coronapandemie

Bonaire heeft in 2023 een recordaantal toeristen ontvangen. Het bezoekersaantal was zelfs hoger dan voor de coronapandemie. Dat maakt Tourist Corporation Bonaire (TCB) bekend aan de hand van de laatste...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Verzekeringsmaatschappij Assuria komt naar Curaçao

De Surinaamse verzekeringsmaatschappij Assuria krijgt een vestiging op Curaçao. Het bedrijf zegt de concurrentie aan te gaan met andere verzekeringsmaatschappijen door te focussen op innovatie en betrouwbaarheid, zo schrijven...
1
Curaçao

Nu.cw | 17-jarige Naiva Jenafarah J. Hodge Smith vermist

De politie is een zoektocht gestart naar de 17-jarige Naiva Jenafarah J. Hodge Smith. De tiener is sinds zaterdag niet meer gezien, waarop er alarm werd geslagen. Dit maakt...
2
Algemeen nieuws

PB | Lunchoverleg Gouverneur en Raad van Ministers

WILLEMSTAD – Op woensdag 17 januari 2024 heeft de Gouverneur van Curaçao, Hare Excellentie Lucille George-Wout, de Raad van Ministers ontvangen voor een periodiek lunchoverleg. Daarbij is stilgestaan op...
21
Aruba

RO | Succesvol overleg over justitiële samenwerking met Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten

Op 17 januari 2024 vond het halfjaarlijks Justitieel Vierpartijen Overleg (JVO) plaats tussen de Nederlandse minister voor Rechtsbescherming (Weerwind) en de minister van Justitie en Sociale Zaken van Aruba...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De vereniging Hende i Medio Ambiente HiMA gaat in hoger beroep tegen wateruitspraak

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De vereniging Hende i Medio Ambiente (HiMA) gaat in hoger beroep tegen de uitspraak van rechter Kimberley Lasten over een algemeen verbod op het afsluiten van...
4
Curaçao

PBC | Overleg over wereldwijde minimumbelasting voor multinationals

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In een bijeenkomst gisteren van de ‘Taskforce International Compliance’, opgericht om de minister van Financiën advies te geven, is diepgaand overlegd over de invoering van een...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwe verkeersborden in Willemstad verbieden ‘U-turns’ in twee talen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Automobilisten in Willemstad zullen opmerken dat er nieuwe teksten zijn toegevoegd onder de verkeersborden die ‘U-turns’ verbieden. Deze borden, die nu specifiek de teksten ‘No U-turn’...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Forensisch onderzoeksbureau opent vestiging op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Nederlandse Nationaal Forensisch Onderzoeksbureau NFO opent een vestiging op Curaçao om klanten in het Caribisch gebied beter van dienst te zijn. Dat meldt de organisatie...
2
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 18 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Het Antilliaans Dagblad schrijft op pagina 4: Handhavingsteam Milieudelicten De premier van Curaçao, Gilmar ‘Pik’ Pisas, heeft een team opgericht om milieudelicten te bestrijden. Dit team, bestaande uit leden...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie: Negentienjarige vrouw weer terecht

Tweeënhalve week na haar verdwijning is de 19-jarige Shargionny Madelin Christina weer terecht. Ze was op 30 december voor het laatst gezien toen ze weg ging uit haar ouderlijk...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Man beschoten in wijk Seru Papaya

Een man is gisteren beschoten in de wijk Seru Papaya. Onbekende vuurden vanuit een auto meerdere schoten op hem af. Hij liep daarbij een schotwond aan zijn bovenarm op....
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | ‘Centrum van Curaçao moet meer bieden voor toeristen’

Het toerisme op Curaçao is in 2023 flink gestegen, zowel voor wat betreft verblijfstoeristen als cruisetoeristen. Maar Curaçao heeft nog een flinke inhaalslag te maken met activiteiten voor bezoekers...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | OM arresteert voormalig waarnemend directeur Arubahuis

Het Openbaar Ministerie op Aruba heeft gisteren de arrestatie bekend gemaakt van de voormalig directeur van het Arubahuis in Den Haag, Glenn Lin. Hij is verdachte in het onderzoek...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | ABC-eilanden populair bij cruisetoeristen

De ABC-eilanden zijn steeds populairder bij cruisepassagiers. Tijdens de vakantiebeurs die momenteel in Nederland wordt gehouden is er ook opvallend interesse voor cruisevakanties naar de Caribische eilanden, dat meldt...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | 2023 was goed toerismejaar voor Bonaire

Ook voor Bonaire was 2023 een goed toerismejaar. Dat heeft Miles Mercera van het Bonaireaanse toerisme bureau gezegd. De precieze cijfers worden volgende week gepresenteerd, maar volgens Mercera gaat...
0
Bonaire

NTR | Ook dit jaar nog geen nieuw ouderentehuis op Bonaire

Marit Severijnse Bonaire krijgt dit jaar toch nog geen nieuw ouderentehuis. De eerder aangekondigde plannen blijken niet haalbaar, zegt Timp-Silberie van Zorg en Welzijn Groep. “Wij beseffen nu dat de...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 