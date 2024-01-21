PBC | Curaçaose denktank peilt publieke mening over klimaat en raffinaderij

WILLEMSTAD – Starting February 2, there will be a change in traffic preference at the intersection of Vondelstraat and Kaya Julio Martina.

The Public Works Department (OW) indicates that the change will be as follows:

Traffic exiting the parking lot of Brievengat shopping center should yield to traffic on Kaya Julio Martina.

Traffic on Vondelstraat should yield to traffic on Kaya Julio Martina.

This change takes into account traffic safety and aims to improve traffic flow at this intersection. It is uncommon for traffic exiting a parking lot to have the right of way, as it does not align with basic traffic rules. However, the situation has been this way for a long time, dating back to when Vondelstraat intersected with Andres Belloweg. At that time, the shopping center did not exist.

The traffic signs at this intersection will be changed, and OW will provide information before the change takes effect so that motorists can anticipate it.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle