25.1 C
Willemstad
• maandag 30 januari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Godett wil Cicely van der Dijs vrij krijgen door oproep aan de koning

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Anthony Godett spant zich in om Cicely van der Dijs vrij te krijgen. Hij doet een oproep aan koning Willem Alexander om gratie te...
0

PBC | Thierry Baudet spreekt vanavond op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Thierry Baudet is op Curaçao. Vanavond spreekt hij in de Papagayo Beach Club over de visie van de partij voor Caribisch Nederland, zo twittert...
0

PBC | Bonaire: Wie gekozen wil worden om daarna voor de Eerste Kamer te stemmen, moet zich vandaag geregistreerd hebben

Persbureau Curacao KRALENDIJK – Vandaag kunnen de namen van de mensen die zich kandidaat stellen voor de eilandraadsverkiezingen voor Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba worden ingeleverd, zij vormen drie...
0
- Advertentie -

PBC | Nederlandsche Bank op bezoek om slavernijexcuses

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vandaag is een delegatie van de Nederlandse Bank op Curaçao om verder te praten over de excuses voor de rol van de Bank bij...
0

PBC | Honkballers met MLB-sterren Xander Bogaerts en Kenley Jansen op de Unofficial World Cup

Persbureau Curacao Bondscoach Hensley Meulens rekent voor de World Baseball Classic in maart op meerdere sterren uit de Amerikaanse Major League. Onder meer Xander Bogaerts en Kenley Jansen,...
0

NTR | Scholieren leren over een vergeten Arubaanse verzetsheld, Boy Ecury

Sharina Henriquez Arubaanse scholieren geven een presentatie over de Arubaanse verzetsheld Boy Ecury tijdens het koninklijk bezoek aan Aruba. Maar wie hij was en wat hij heeft gedaan,...
0

CC | Traffic control on Hato leads to arrest

WILLEMSTAD – Police officers conducted a traffic check at Hato airport last Saturday. Particular attention was paid to the parking situation. During the check, the police encountered...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenCuraçao

CC | Traffic control on Hato leads to arrest

0 reacties
Extra

WILLEMSTAD – Police officers conducted a traffic check at Hato airport last Saturday. Particular attention was paid to the parking situation. During the check, the police encountered a suspicious situation, after which officers searched a car.

A weapon was found in the vehicle during the search. The 22-year-old driver was then arrested. Subsequently, the police conducted a house search at the man’s address, on Kaya Augusto Boelijn.

The suspect was arraigned and is being held for further investigation.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoPolitie en JustitieCuracao Chronicle

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

PBC | Godett wil Cicely van der Dijs vrij krijgen door oproep aan de koning

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Anthony Godett spant zich in om Cicely van der Dijs...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Thierry Baudet spreekt vanavond op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Thierry Baudet is op Curaçao. Vanavond spreekt hij in de...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

PBC | Nederlandsche Bank op bezoek om slavernijexcuses

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vandaag is een delegatie van de Nederlandse Bank op Curaçao...
0
Aruba

PBC | Honkballers met MLB-sterren Xander Bogaerts en Kenley Jansen op de Unofficial World Cup

Persbureau Curacao Bondscoach Hensley Meulens rekent voor de World Baseball Classic in maart op...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | OM bezoekt burgers in de wijk

Willemstad - Afgelopen week is de OM-bus voor het eerst de wijk in...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | (Nog) geen commentaar RdK

CPR weet naar eigen zeggen niets van aangifte door CBCS Willemstad - Refineria di...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 