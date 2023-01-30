CC | Traffic control on Hato leads to arrest

WILLEMSTAD – Police officers conducted a traffic check at Hato airport last Saturday. Particular attention was paid to the parking situation. During the check, the police encountered a suspicious situation, after which officers searched a car.

A weapon was found in the vehicle during the search. The 22-year-old driver was then arrested. Subsequently, the police conducted a house search at the man’s address, on Kaya Augusto Boelijn.

The suspect was arraigned and is being held for further investigation.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle