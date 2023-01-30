25.1 C
PBC | Godett wil Cicely van der Dijs vrij krijgen door oproep aan de koning

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Anthony Godett spant zich in om Cicely van der Dijs vrij te krijgen. Hij doet een oproep aan koning Willem Alexander om gratie te...
PBC | Thierry Baudet spreekt vanavond op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Thierry Baudet is op Curaçao. Vanavond spreekt hij in de Papagayo Beach Club over de visie van de partij voor Caribisch Nederland, zo twittert...
PBC | Bonaire: Wie gekozen wil worden om daarna voor de Eerste Kamer te stemmen, moet zich vandaag geregistreerd hebben

Persbureau Curacao KRALENDIJK – Vandaag kunnen de namen van de mensen die zich kandidaat stellen voor de eilandraadsverkiezingen voor Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba worden ingeleverd, zij vormen drie...
PBC | Nederlandsche Bank op bezoek om slavernijexcuses

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vandaag is een delegatie van de Nederlandse Bank op Curaçao om verder te praten over de excuses voor de rol van de Bank bij...
PBC | Honkballers met MLB-sterren Xander Bogaerts en Kenley Jansen op de Unofficial World Cup

Persbureau Curacao Bondscoach Hensley Meulens rekent voor de World Baseball Classic in maart op meerdere sterren uit de Amerikaanse Major League. Onder meer Xander Bogaerts en Kenley Jansen,...
NTR | Scholieren leren over een vergeten Arubaanse verzetsheld, Boy Ecury

Sharina Henriquez Arubaanse scholieren geven een presentatie over de Arubaanse verzetsheld Boy Ecury tijdens het koninklijk bezoek aan Aruba. Maar wie hij was en wat hij heeft gedaan,...
CC | Traffic control on Hato leads to arrest

WILLEMSTAD – Police officers conducted a traffic check at Hato airport last Saturday. Particular attention was paid to the parking situation. During the check, the police encountered...
DH | St. Maarten told to have 2023 budget by March 31

The Government Building in Philipsburg | Daily Herald

THE HAGUE–The St. Maarten government has been instructed by the Kingdom Council of Ministers RMR that it needs to have an approved 2023 budget before March 31.

The RMR took this decision on Friday. St. Maarten did not manage to have its 2023 budget which complies with the budgetary norms approved by the St. Maarten Parliament by December 15 last year. December 15 is the deadline set in the Kingdom Law on Financial Supervision RFT, to have an approved budget for the next year.

“The RMR has requested St. Maarten to in any case come with an approved 2023 budget before March 31, 2023, which wholly complies with the budget norms,” stated State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen in a letter to the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament on Friday. That letter contained an update on the decisions taken by the RMR.

Van Huffelen stated that St. Maarten has also been urged to come with a plan for the process to have the 2024 budget approved in a timely manner. “St. Maarten can make use of the recommendations from the audit of the budget process. Agreements on this in the country package are already being implemented,” she stated.

Bron: Daily Herald

Sint Maarten

