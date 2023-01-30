DH | St. Maarten told to have 2023 budget by March 31

THE HAGUE–The St. Maarten government has been instructed by the Kingdom Council of Ministers RMR that it needs to have an approved 2023 budget before March 31.

The RMR took this decision on Friday. St. Maarten did not manage to have its 2023 budget which complies with the budgetary norms approved by the St. Maarten Parliament by December 15 last year. December 15 is the deadline set in the Kingdom Law on Financial Supervision RFT, to have an approved budget for the next year.

“The RMR has requested St. Maarten to in any case come with an approved 2023 budget before March 31, 2023, which wholly complies with the budget norms,” stated State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen in a letter to the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament on Friday. That letter contained an update on the decisions taken by the RMR.

Van Huffelen stated that St. Maarten has also been urged to come with a plan for the process to have the 2024 budget approved in a timely manner. “St. Maarten can make use of the recommendations from the audit of the budget process. Agreements on this in the country package are already being implemented,” she stated.

