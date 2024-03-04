Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 6, 2024

WILLEMSTAD – The parliament wants Ennia to be sold as soon as possible to alleviate pressure on the population. This is stated in a motion from the parliament, which a majority voted in favor of.

Currently, Curaçao residents are believed to have a significant role in managing the Ennia case and resolving the issues. With the motion, the parliament hopes to reduce this ‘stress’. Every party voted for this motion, except Trabou pa Kòrsou. KEM did not vote.

Ennia is still owned by the almost 100-year-old Hushang Ansary. The American reportedly insists that there is nothing wrong with the insurance company. However, there are indeed problems. The main agreement states that Ennia will initially fall under the Foundation for Management, and only when everything is back on track can it again become the property of individuals in the private sector.

Nevertheless, the problems must be resolved first. Many residents have their pensions invested with Ennia, and they need to be paid out in the coming years. Last May, it was reported that two scenarios were on the table to solve these problems: a restart or bankruptcy.

It seems that now a third scenario is on the table, namely a sale. The proceeds would largely go to the fund for pension payouts, officially under Ennia Caribe Leven. This proposal, described in a motion, received support from almost all Members of Parliament. The question is whether the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS), which currently covers a large part of the financing, will agree to this.

It is not known how CBCS stands in relation to this scenario. The parliament requests the government to provide an update on the situation every four months.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle