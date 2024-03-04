Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 6, 2024

PHILIPSBURG–The Sundial School is launching the “Baby Think It Over” programme, an initiative aimed at promoting teen pregnancy prevention and fostering responsible decision-making among its students.

The Baby Think It Over programme is a hands-on, interactive programme that provides students with the opportunity to experience the challenges and responsibilities of caring for an infant, the school announced in a recent press release.

The heart of the Baby Think It Over programme lies in the use of lifelike baby dolls equipped with sophisticated computerised systems that mimic the needs and behaviours of real infants. Through this hands-on experience, students are given a first-hand insight into the demands of parenthood, emphasising the significance of making informed choices that shape their future paths.

The programme is part of Sundial School’s comprehensive approach to sex education, which includes age-appropriate instruction on topics such as reproductive health, contraception and healthy relationships. “We are grateful for the funding and are excited to launch the Baby Think It Over Programme at Sundial School,” said Trainer Dulce van Heijningen. “Our sister school MPC [Milton Peters College – Ed.] has already executed this project successfully for many years, but we lacked the baby dolls, the simulation baby bumps and other materials to implement the project fully and in a captivating and effective way.”

The programme is scheduled to start with second form students in the upcoming third term. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to support their children’s participation in the project and to engage in open and honest conversations about sexual health and responsible decision making.

This project has been funded by the government of the Netherlands via the St. Maarten Trust Fund, through the Resources for Community Resilience R4CR programme which is

administered by the World Bank, implemented by VNGI and overseen by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB).

