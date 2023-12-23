Opinie | Nieuwe gokwet Curaçao lijkt gemiste kans op transparantie en strijd tegen witwassen

WILLEMSTAD – Quincy Girigorie, the political leader of the PAR party, has voiced strong reservations in response to recent developments surrounding the refinery, urging the government to “cease manipulating and insulting the intelligence of the people!”

Girigorie emphasizes the need for transparency, accusing the current administration of obscuring facts and not governing in an open manner.

In a retrospective analysis, it is revealed that on December 31, 2019, following the termination of the contract with PDVSA, RdK, under the leadership of Marcelino De Llannooy, claimed nearly 1 billion dollars from PDVSA for overdue maintenance and other debts.

The claim underwent arbitration until 2023, and recent media reports suggest that RdK and PDVSA have reached an agreement, with crude oil accepted as payment.

Cabinet Pisas’s assertion of a finalized deal with PDVSA to operate the refinery has reignited concerns about manipulation and intelligence insult within the community.

Commendation is extended to De Llannooy and Eugene Rhuggenaath for their decision in 2019 to pursue a claim against PDVSA, aiming to secure what is owed to Curaçao.

The pressing question raised by PAR pertains to whether RdK will relinquish ownership of the Bullenbaai oil refinery as part of this agreement.

As part of the deal, RdK is slated to receive 450 million dollars in crude oil from PDVSA over the next decade. This supply can be sold on the international market and used for refining purposes once a new operator takes charge.

However, significant investments in overdue maintenance are imperative for the successful operation of the refinery, a key factor leading to the initial claim.

The status of negotiations with potential new operator Oryx Petroleum is currently pending, with incomplete due diligence prolonging the agreement for operation.

It is emphasized that, as of now, no definitive agreement has been reached with a new operator for the refinery. The resolution of RdK’s 2019 claim indicates progress toward payment, urging a halt to any further insult to the intelligence of the people.

An additional inquiry surfaces regarding accountability for individuals involved in smuggling Venezuelan oil into the Bullenbaai tanks – a matter that remains unresolved.

