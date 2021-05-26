28 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 26 mei 2021 20:01

Recente reacties

HomeMediaSXM-Daily Herald

DH | PM, Irion in Netherlands to ‘rectify’ non-payment of liquidity support

0 reacties

Prime Minister Jacobs SXM Foto TIM VAN DIJK

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion traveled to the Netherlands on May 25, 2021, to rectify the non-payment of the fifth tranche of liquidity support.

State Secretary of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops continues to withhold the payment of liquidity support, already approved for payment on April 23, in the Kingdom Council of Ministers meeting, it was stated in a press release.

Jacobs stated: “State Secretary Knops is not honouring the rules of engagement. Although having expressed such to him in a meeting held last week, Wednesday, May 19, during his visit to St Maarten, he has insisted on continuing with these actions to the detriment of the very people he claims he is concerned about. The State Secretary’s actions are counterproductive as they put the vital processes of government at risk. As a result, we must question his motives.”

“As Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, I have been left with no choice, but to escalate this issue to the Kingdom Council of Ministers RMR. The goal is that the rule of law; a pillar of Dutch good governance and democracy, will prevail, and not the very prominent democratic deficit in the RMR. This is another example of why the dispute regulation law is very much needed,” she continued.

On June 1, Jacobs will also be present in the plenary debate for the handling of the dispute regulation law in the First Chamber of the Parliament of the Netherlands. She will ensure that the current and past challenges experienced by St Maarten as a result of the democratic deficit and unequitable treatment of the countries within the Kingdom in the Dutch Caribbean are highlighted through Minister Plenipotentiary Rene Violenus, who will speak on behalf of the government of St Maarten. Additionally, Jacobs will be meeting with other key stakeholders to ensure that St Maarten’s position is known and heard.

Jacobs is determined to see this process through and will do all that needs to be done to ensure at the very least that there is an equitable treatment for the people of St Maarten, she said.

Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
SXM-Daily HeraldGezondheidSint MaartenNederlandPolitiekCuratele Sint Maarten

Artikel delen

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Persbureau Curacao

PBC | ‘Maak Chong geen minister’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Kandidaat-minister voor de PNP, Ramoncito Chong kan onmogelijk minister worden....
0
Persbureau Curacao

PBC | 83.133 mensen gevaccineerd op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vandaag zijn er 83.133 mensen gevaccineerd. Dat zijn er 254...
0
Persbureau Curacao

PBC | Aantal coronagevallen loopt verder terug

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het aantal coronabesmettingen op Curaçao loopt verder terug. Gisteren werd...
0
Radio Dolfijn FM

DolfijnFM | Bevolkingsonderzoek borstkanker weer van start

Het bevolkingsonderzoek naar borstkanker op Bonaire gaat vandaag weer van start. De screening...
0
Radio Dolfijn FM

DolfijnFM | Oud-minister Aruba gearresteerd op verdenking van corruptie

Op Aruba is oud-minister en huidig parlementariër Benny Sevinger gearresteerd. Hij wordt ervan...
0
Radio Dolfijn FM

DolfijnFM | Winair gaat weer meer vliegen

De tweede vlucht van Winair tussen Sint Maarten en de ABC-eilanden komt weer...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with...
0

Extra | Journaal 26 mei 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | De handen uit de mouwen met Cura Doet op 30 en 31 juli

De achtste editie van Cura Doet, de grootste vrijwilligersactie op het eiland, vindt plaats op 30 en 31 juli 2021. Het thema dit jaar is ‘Voor elkaar,...
0

Nu.cw | Weg naar Grote Knip grote rotzooi

Curaçao heeft de lockdown achter de rug en hoopt op een nieuwe stroom toeristen. De eerste tekenen die daar op wijzen zijn gunstig. Na bijna een jaar...
1

PBC | ‘Maak Chong geen minister’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Kandidaat-minister voor de PNP, Ramoncito Chong kan onmogelijk minister worden. Dat zeggen oud-werknemers van zijn CBA Television in een brief aan formateur Chestor Peterson. Ze...
0

PBC | 83.133 mensen gevaccineerd op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vandaag zijn er 83.133 mensen gevaccineerd. Dat zijn er 254 meer dan gisteren. Het aantal mensen dat de tweede vaccinatie heeft ontvangen is met...
0

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
NRC
DolfijnFM
Leeuwarder Courant
Curaçao Chronicle
ParadiseFM
Extra
Volkskrant
Nu.cw
Persbureau Curaçao
Antilliaans Dagblad
Trouw
Algemeen Dagblad
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
The Post Online
De Telegraaf
Amigoe
ANP
Curacao.nu
The Daily Herald
 
 
ANP
ParadiseFM
Leeuwarder Courant
The Daily Herald
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
Curaçao Chronicle
De Telegraaf
NRC
Volkskrant
The Post Online
Persbureau Curaçao
Nu.cw
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
Amigoe
Curacao.nu
DolfijnFM
Extra
Antilliaans Dagblad
Trouw
Algemeen Dagblad
 

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 