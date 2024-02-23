Extra | Journaal 23 februari 2024

WILLEMSTAD – The parliamentary inquiry committee Hospital Nobo Otrobanda does not align with the decision to file a report with the Public Prosecutor.

Yesterday, it was announced that the committee has indications of criminal offenses based on closed-door hearings.

A part of the committee is concerned about potential damage to the trust of the interviewed individuals and hindrance to the investigation. The committee, which is investigating the construction and transition of the HNO project, is on the verge of public hearings.

The report by the HNO inquiry committee has led to a disagreement between committee member Gwendell Mercelina of the ruling party PNP and committee chairman Eduard Braam of the MFK. According to Mercelina, the report is premature and may violate the trust of individuals who have been interviewed behind closed doors. He emphasizes that statements should not be used against witnesses or third parties unless perjury is involved.

Eduard Braam defends the decision by stating that there are no specific rules regarding the timing of the report and that it was done after thorough consultation and investigation to involve the Public Prosecutor in obtaining crucial information. All decisions within the committee are made democratically, with a majority of votes.

Mercelina advocates completing the entire investigation before filing a report and suggests that any desires for prosecution should be included in the final report. He also expresses concern that the report may exceed the committee’s mandate, jeopardizing the usability of the findings after the conclusion of the investigation.

