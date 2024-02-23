Extra | Journaal 23 februari 2024

PHILIPSBURG–Caretaker Minister of Justice Anna Richardson sent out a press release on Thursday, an hour before midnight, stating that the Cabinet of Governor Ajamu Baly had confirmed receipt of nineteen National Decrees (LBs) for justice workers.

“The successful completion of this initial batch of LBs signals a promising future for all personnel associated with the Justice Ministry and CCSU-recognised labour unions,” Richardson said. “It not only ensures the long-awaited issuance of National Decrees, but also promises new and increased salaries for each member of the dedicated staff.”

The batch of 19 LBs was submitted to the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday and returned to the Ministry of Justice on Thursday with a positive position.

Upon receipt of the LBs, Richardson signed the advice package containing the LBs for the Ministry of Justice staff. Subsequently, the package was forwarded to Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, who provided the final signature required before sending the package to Governor Baly.

Richardson said, “Assuming all aspects are aligned accordingly, we look forward to His Excellency signing the LBs, which will then be returned to the Minister of Justice for co-signing.”

She further announced that she trusts there will be a continuous flow with a goal of having the Finance Ministry process a minimum of 25 LBs per week.

