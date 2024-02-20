LB | Aruba vanaf nu belastingparadijs af

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao government has launched summary proceedings against the ABVO union and around twenty employees of the ‘bijzondere invordering’ (special collection) department at the Tax Authority.

This action was taken after Minister of Finance, Javier Silvania, announced via social media that he would invite all employees for lunch at the Renaissance Wind Creek Resort.

The proceedings, scheduled for this afternoon at 2:00 PM, demand that the actions be terminated, and employees resume their daily duties.

The core question in the summary proceedings is whether the working environment is safe enough for employees to return to the office. The court must determine whether there are indeed no health risks for the employees.

The actions began on February 6 after employees walked out and reported to the ABVO headquarters due to mold formation. It was agreed that a specialized company would clean the offices again, which took place on February 10.

There was also supposed to be a meeting with union representatives on February 13 to resume work, followed by the installation of a new air conditioning system on February 16 for better air circulation.

However, employees reported back to ABVO on February 13, after which Silvania threatened with measures, including excluding the group of employees from overtime pay and bonuses.

During a press conference, the unions ABVO, NAPB, STrAF, SAP, and Sitek warned that Silvania would have to bear the consequences of his actions if he continues this behavior because members will not accept intimidation, threats, or insults.

ABVO Chairman George Hernandez emphasized that the problem arose as early as August 2023. Despite cleaning and investigation attempts, employees still discovered mold under their desks and chairs. Silvania’s rejection of a temporary relocation and his order to get everyone back to work came as a surprise to the employees.

