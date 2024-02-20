DH | Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance hosting second annual SXM Lagoon Festival

Overhead view of the Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance.

SIMPSON BAY–The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance has announced the launch of the second annual SXM Lagoon Festival, set to kick off on Thursday, March 21, with the “Best of the Best” Chef Competition.

This year’s chef competition will showcase six chefs, including three yacht chefs and three local culinary talents. A panel of four expert judges from Dutch St. Maarten, French St. Martin and Anguilla will evaluate each dish with precision and expertise, with the winner walking away with a cash prize along with other prizes.

In a press release, Sharrita Mills, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance, said, “The SXM Lagoon Festival was conceived with the aim of extending the stay of yachts on the island and attracting new clientele.” She said St. Maarten is renowned as the yachting capital of the Caribbean and this event aims to highlight the destination’s allure and hospitality while providing local talent with a platform to shine alongside prestigious super-yacht chefs.

After the success of last year’s event, The Yacht Club is determined to elevate the experience even further this year. Chefs interested in participating can now register by visiting The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance’s Facebook page.

The festival will continue with a lively kick-off party following the Chef Competition, signalling the start of the SXM Lagoon Festival. Palapa Marina will host a cocktail competition on Friday, March 22, followed by Skyport Marina’s delectable Food Truck Festival on Saturday, March 23. The festival will wrap up on Sunday with St. Maarten Yacht Club hosting its Captain’s Cup and IGY Isle de Sol’s Carnival by the Bay party.

The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance thanked Title Partners, PDG Supplies, Ez-Shop powered by Prime and CC1, the coordinating team, and event supporters St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and Dr. Fire Entertainment, whose collaboration has played a crucial role in bringing the festival to life. “Their support has been integral to the success of this event, and we look forward to another remarkable competition.”

Bron: Daily Herald