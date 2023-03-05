26 C
Willemstad
zondag 5 maart 2023
WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao police registered 153 so-called high impact crimes in February. That is considerably less than in January when there were 197 registrations, a difference...
0
CC | February had almost a quarter less crime than January on Curaçao

Nu.cw

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao police registered 153 so-called high impact crimes in February. That is considerably less than in January when there were 197 registrations, a difference of almost 25 percent.

The decrease is due to the lower number of home burglaries, fewer cases of domestic violence and a halving of the number of assaults.

In January, there were 42 home burglaries, last month that had dropped to 25.

In January, the police received 56 reports of domestic violence, in February that dropped to 43. This still makes it one of the most high-impact crimes.

The number of assaults halved from 24 in January to 12 in February.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

