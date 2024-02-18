PBC | Zoektocht naar vermiste Amerkaanse toerist gestaakt

WILLEMSTAD – The gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 27.8 percent between 2020 and 2028, according to the report ‘The Curacao economy in relation to other small island states.’

The real GDP growth rate of Curaçao was lower in the periods 2000 to 2009 and 2010 to 2019 compared to other countries or small states in the Caribbean region. Curaçao can be compared to Barbados, Antigua, and Barbuda. In the event of a shock, it takes longer for the Curaçao economy to recover than that of neighboring countries and surrounding islands.

Curaçao is currently also in the process of signing various partial trade agreements, such as with the Dominican Republic. Agreements are also in progress with Colombia, Suriname, Aruba, and Cuba. Whether these agreements will bear fruit is yet to be proven.

The gross domestic product is the total added value of all goods and services produced in a country during a specific period. Usually, this term refers to the gross domestic product at market prices.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle