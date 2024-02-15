Democracy now! | Thursday, February 15, 2024

WILLEMSTAD – On Tuesday evening, during the Marcha di Despedida di Karnaval, the police made eleven arrests, as announced by the Curaçao Police Force.

The age of the suspects ranges from 17 to 47 years old. The arrests were made for disobedience to authorities’ orders, assaulting authorities, and insulting a public servant on duty. Additionally, arrests were made for disturbing public order and public violence.

One of the suspects was released immediately, three of them had to spend a night in police custody, and two cases are still under investigation. The remaining cases will not be prosecuted by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrests took place between 9:45 PM and 2:30 AM at the Hariri roundabout and in Breedestraat.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle