Democracy now! | Thursday, February 15, 2024

Volunteers can now register to help 69 projects to come to fruition.



PHILIPSBURG–The SXM DOET Project Coordination Team is thrilled to announce the launch of volunteer registration for the 10th edition of SXM DOET, scheduled for March 15 and 16, 2024.

Volunteers can now sign up via the official website, www.sxmdoet.com , to participate in a variety of community enrichment projects across St. Maarten. This year marks a significant milestone as SXM DOET celebrates a decade of impactful initiatives aimed at improving the local community.

With a total of 69 projects lined up – 26 on Friday and 43 on Saturday – volunteers have ample opportunities to get involved and make a difference.

Despite a slight decrease in the number of projects registered this year, attributed to organisational changes and restructuring within participating organisations, the Project Coordination Team remains optimistic about the event’s success. They expressed hope that these changes will pave the way for greater participation in the future.

Typically drawing between 1,000 to 1,500 volunteers, SXM DOET aims to maintain its strong turnout this year. “While we may have fewer projects this year, our goal remains to engage a significant number of volunteers,” affirmed the SXM DOET Coordination Team.

As always, the projects encompass a diverse range of interests and focus areas, ensuring there’s something for everyone to contribute to. Interested volunteers are encouraged to visit www.sxmdoet.com for more information and to register.

For inquiries, please contact the DOET organisers at [email protected] or stay updated on the latest developments by following SXM DOET on Facebook (facebook.com/sxmdoet) or Instagram (@sxm.doet).

Bron: Daily Herald