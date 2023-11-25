Ingezonden | MAN gaat PINnen…

WILLEMSTAD – In a joint effort, the Commando Corps (KCT) and the Curaçao Security Service (VDC) carried out a training exercise at Fort Amsterdam (Fòrti) on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
The exercise involved simulating scenarios that demanded prompt action, potentially involving the use of force.
Operating at the highest level of the violence spectrum, the KCT demonstrated its military prowess during the successful execution of the training exercises.
Bron: Curacao Chronicle
