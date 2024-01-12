Democracy now! | Friday, January 12, 2024

WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao’s Finance Minister, Javier Silvania, has issued a statement in response to what he alleges is false information circulating regarding the Landsverordening op de Kansspelen (Gambling Ordinance).

Silvania emphasizes that only his ministry and the regulatory authority can provide accurate and comprehensive information.

The minister conveyed his concerns about ‘false information’ during a statement sent to iGB on Thursday. In the statement, Silvania addresses certain topics where ‘disinformation’ is suspected to have been shared. He hopes that his statement will curb the further spread of inaccurate information:

“Throughout this entire process, we have been all too aware of a significant amount of misinformation, confusion, and inaccuracy, and I strongly urge against further spreading of unverified rumors or speculations,” stated Minister Silvania.

He underscores that only his ministry and the Curaçao Gaming Control Board possess accurate knowledge of the situation.

“Complete and accurate information can only be guaranteed when provided by the ministry itself or by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board,” asserted Silvania.

Notably, the minister clarified that the current process for license issuance under the old gambling law, the Landsverordening buitengaatse hazardspelen, remains unchanged. The Gaming Control Board issues licenses under the ‘delegated authority of the minister,’ according to Silvania.

Additionally, he highlighted through Facebook that March 31, 2024, holds significance for the Curaçao gambling market. After this date, gambling companies can no longer register sublicenses in the GCB portal. Furthermore, applying for a license under the Landsverordening buitengaatse hazardspelen will be prohibited, and master licenses will not be expanded or renewed.

Silvania concluded by informing iGB that all gambling licenses in Curaçao have been renewed. The first of these renewed licenses will expire in August 2025, with the last license due for renewal in January 2025.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle