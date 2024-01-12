CC | Covid and Influenza in CMC

18 patients with influenza and 7 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized. It is important to note that the majority of these patients already suffer from chronic illnesses, necessitating additional medical care.

CMC requests that in case you experience flu-like symptoms such as cough, runny nose, sneezing, chest pain, sore throat, muscle pain, and fever up to 39°C, and have planned surgery, inform your primary doctor (and the planning and logistics department) at 745-000 extension 2380 before your scheduled surgery. All elective surgeries for patients with flu-like symptoms will be postponed to ensure patient safety. CMC emphasizes that there is no need for concern regarding the capacity of care management.

To handle the situation, CMC is implementing protocols similar to the ones used for COVID-19 management, ensuring that patients are treated in an isolated area within specific departments designated for Influenza/COVID-19 patients.

Curaçao Medical Center advises wearing face masks when necessary or in crowded spaces with many people to protect yourself and others in case you are experiencing any of the mentioned symptoms.

If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, please contact your general practitioner. In case symptoms occur after 5 PM, please contact the ‘Huisartsenpost’ (HAP) at 9252 (free of charge) during weekdays between 5 PM and 8 AM and on weekends and national holidays, 24 hours a day.

