Extra | Journaal 30 november 2023

WILLEMSTAD – The tax office of Curaçao announces that employers who do not submit their collective wage statements for the year 2023 before March 1 risk a fine of five thousand guilders.

This measure is part of a broader initiative to expedite the processing of income tax.

Collective wage statements are summaries in which employers provide the tax office with the salary details of all their employees. These details are essential for pre-filling citizens’ income tax returns. Pre-filled tax returns will be available to taxpayers from April 1.

The tax office has observed frequent errors in manually transcribing salary data, leading to delays in processing tax refunds. By pre-filling the data, the tax office hopes to reduce these errors and delays.

To facilitate this process, it is crucial for employers to submit their collective wage statements on time. Although the legal deadline for this is February 1, the tax office provides an extension until March 1. After this date, fines will be imposed on employers who fail to comply.

An important aspect is that all employees must have submitted their so-called crib numbers to their employer. This crib number is a unique identification number necessary for the accurate processing of tax data.

The tax office urges employers to organize their payroll administration in advance and ensure a complete and accurate registration of the crib numbers of all employees.

Employees who have not yet submitted their crib numbers can find this number on correspondence from the tax office or request it via a web form on the tax office’s website.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle