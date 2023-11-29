27 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 1 december 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Extra | Journaal 30 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Telegraaf | Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu vertrekt en gaat naar Corendon

Koen Nederhof en Pepijn van den Brink BADHOEVEDORP - Demissionair staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu (Cultuur en Media) vertrekt vroegtijdig uit het kabinet. Ze gaat in december aan de slag...
2

CC | Alarming financial situation at the University of Curaçao: Annual budget shortfall of 7 million guilders

WILLEMSTAD - The University of Curaçao (UoC) grapples with significant financial challenges on an annual basis, as revealed by Rector Magnificus Francis de Lanoy. The budget shortfall...
1

DH | Witness says Frans got large ‘commission’ for BTP building but also other former politicians

~ Including $200k in political contributions to Ohndhae ~ PHILIPSBURG--Two witnesses testified under oath in open court on Wednesday as part of former Member of Parliament (MP) Frans...
1

Democracy now! | Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 29 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

DH | Olivier Clarke facing 18 years on appeal for killing extramarital lover’s other man

HomeLandenSint MaartenDH | Olivier Clarke facing 18 years on appeal for killing extramarital...
0
0 reacties

PHILIPSBURG–Olivier M. Clarke (43) is facing eighteen years in prison on appeal for shooting and killing Oswald Meyers in Dawn Beach around 9:30pm May 8, 2021.

The confrontation that led to Meyers’ fatal wound revolved around the woman with whom both men were cheating on their wives.

That night, police found Meyers in his dark grey Toyota Hilux gasping for air and bleeding heavily from a gunshot to his left abdomen. He died several hours later at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

Police stopped Clarke’s white Hyundai H-100 truck about 15 minutes after the shooting and placed him in handcuffs.

In June 2022, the Court of First Instance found Clarke guilty of manslaughter and sentenced him to 11 years in prison. Both Clarke and the Prosecutor’s Office appealed the lower court’s verdict.

While Clarke maintained during Tuesday’s appeal trial that he had acted in self-defence, the Solicitor-General believed he had killed Meyers in cold blood. Considering murder proven, the Solicitor-General asked the panel of three appellate judges to sentence Clarke to 18 years in prison.

The higher court will render a verdict on December 18.

Threats, stones and shots

The woman had filed a police complaint against Meyers about three weeks before the shooting, alleging that he had assaulted Clarke with rocks when he found them at her home.

“I have bullets with your names on it,” Meyers supposedly said to the pair at this time.

About a week later, Clarke himself gave a statement to police about the threats. He followed this up two days later by sending WhatsApp screenshots to authorities, in which Meyers was sending messages and then deleting them. Clarke claimed that the content of the messages were also threatening.

As he did in his lower court trial last June, Clarke said that Meyers was the aggressor on the night of the shooting.

Clarke told the court that he had arrived at the woman’s house around 5:30pm that day to install a computer desk. When he was leaving four hours later, he said he was suddenly blocked in by Meyers’ truck.

Clarke said Meyers had gotten out and had begun to throw stones at his vehicle. This is when the business owner grabbed the gun he had been carrying as protection against armed robbers and fired about three shots.

Describing Meyers as a friend and business associate, Clarke said it had never been his intention to end the other man’s life. Instead, he claimed to only have shot at the vehicle to scare away his attacker.

Clarke drove away from the scene at this point, but surveillance camera footage captured him making a U-turn and heading back towards the woman’s house.

Clarke said he had feared for the woman’s safety, as Meyers had driven toward her home.

When he turned back onto the woman’s street, Clarke claimed that Meyers was now heading

straight toward him. The vehicles then crashed into each other, he said.

A video from a nearby surveillance camera was shown during Tuesday’s appeal trial. The sound of the crash could be heard distinctly, followed by the crack of a gunshot.

The video then depicts Meyers’ vehicle fleeing the scene, followed closely behind by Clarke’s white truck. Another gunshot rings out after the vehicles leave the camera’s view.

Suddenly, the vehicles come back into view, this time going in the opposite direction. Clarke is still trailing Meyers. Another gunshot can be heard in this portion of the video, making a total of six.

Several moments later, the surveillance camera by the gated community’s security boom captures Meyers’ vehicle coming to a stop. Clarke drives behind and parks close by.

Clarke then walks over to Meyers’ vehicle, opens the driver’s door and rummages around for awhile. Clarke told the court that he had been looking for Meyers’ gun, which he thought he saw when their trucks crashed into each other.

Finding no gun, Clarke picks up what appeared to be large stones and smashes the windshield and Meyers’ front door windows. He follows this up by getting into his truck and driving away.

“I had no other choice but to defend myself in whatever way possible,” Clarke told the court on Tuesday.

Police impounded Meyers’ vehicle for investigation and found five bullet holes. Four were on the passenger side while a solitary shot entered through the driver’s side door.

In cold blood

The Solicitor-General did not believe that Clarke had acted in self-defence. Instead, he considered murder proven and argued that the defendant had killed Meyers in cold blood.

The Solicitor-General questioned whether Meyers’ assault on Clarke three weeks before the shooting had ever really happened. He pointed to WhatsApp exchanges between Clarke and the woman around that time, which he said never mentioned a fight or rocks being used as weapons. Their statements to police also did not agree on the date on which the alleged fight had taken place.

He also argued that Clarke’s supposed fear of Meyers cannot be seen in the case file’s evidence, citing WhatsApp messages to show that the defendant had, in fact, been defiant and aggressive.

In one message to the woman, Clarke said about Meyers: “He going to make me do what I don’t want to do.”

In a set of messages to Meyers himself, Clarke said: “I’ll be there tonight and all the time. Maybe you should ask her who her man is?”

Based on Clarke’s and Meyers’ tumultuous history, the Solicitor-General sketched a theory that the defendant had carried a gun to the woman’s home that night knowing that there was a chance he would see Meyers.

According to the Solicitor-General, Clarke had left the scene and returned to attack Meyers, not to ensure the woman’s safety. In the moments between leaving and turning around, Clarke had enough time to think about the consequences of his actions, the Solicitor-General argued, meaning that all of the subsequent gunshots can be classified as pre-meditated.

He also tried to poke holes in Clarke’s state of mind during the incident, arguing that he was not “hysterical” when he slowly walked up to Meyers’ vehicle and opened the driver’s door. If the defendant had thought Meyers really had a gun, the Solicitor-General said, he would have never have approached the vehicle in that way.

Non-stop action

Clarke’s lawyer Sjamira Roseburg pleaded for her client’s acquittal for murder, arguing that he

had never had a moment for calm deliberation. Describing it as “non-stop action,” she pointed out that the entire incident had taken only three minutes from start to finish.

As for manslaughter, she emphasised that her client had acted in self-defence.

Roseburg countered the Solicitor-General’s argument that Clarke had never been assaulted by Meyers. To support this, she cited a WhatsApp message that Clarke had sent to Meyers, which said, “You hit me once.”

In her 1½ hour pleading, Roseburg sketched a detailed theory that painted Meyers as the aggressor. After all, it was Meyers who came to the woman’s home unannounced and uninvited, she argued.

Roseburg argued that the damage to her client’s truck proved that he had been attacked first and that Meyers had later hit him head-on. She also pointed out that Meyers had been much bigger than her client.

Clarke panicked after the head-on collision, Roseburg said. It was after this crash that Clarke had seen “something shiny” through Meyers’ windshield and thought it was a firearm, she argued.

Drawing a different interpretation of the WhatsApp conversations than the Solicitor-General’s, Roseburg argued that they show that Clarke had been the one trying to de-escalate the tension between him and Meyers.

She cited many instances where Clarke had called Meyers “bro” or “friend”.

“You the one with the problem. I don’t have a problem with no one, bro,” Clarke told Meyers in one message. Clarke said in another, “Big up yourself, dread, and move like a man. Friends don’t fight for woman.”

Meyers also had deleted the messages in which he threatened to take Clarke’s life, according to the defence lawyer.

In Roseburg’s opinion, the previous threats, the sudden attack that night, and seeing a shiny object in Meyers’ vehicle meant that Clarke had entered a self-defence situation and had had no other option but to act the way he did.

Not accepted

At the beginning of Tuesday’s appeal trial, Clarke offered his “deepest and sincere” condolences to Meyers’ loved ones.

“Not accepted,” one of Meyers’ relatives called out from the public tribune before Clarke had even finished speaking.

Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Sint MaartenPolitie en JustitieSXM-Daily Herald
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
DH | Oranje School implements remote learning plan during repair work
Volgend artikel
CC | Curaçao employers face a fine of 5,000 guilders for late submission of collective wage statements

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - DH | Olivier Clarke facing 18 years on appeal for killing extramarital lover’s other man

Sint Maarten

DH | Witness says Frans got large ‘commission’ for BTP building but also other former politicians

~ Including $200k in political contributions to Ohndhae ~ PHILIPSBURG--Two witnesses testified under oath in open court on Wednesday as part of former Member of Parliament (MP) Frans Richardson’s appeal...
1
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 29 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

NTR | Vraag naar seniorenwoningen neemt verder toe op Bonaire

Marit Severijnse Eerder publiceerde Caribisch Netwerk over ouderen op Bonaire die niet meer alleen thuis kunnen wonen. Het aantal aanvragen voor aanleunwoningen en specialistische zorg blijkt een jaar later verder te...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao employers face a fine of 5,000 guilders for late submission of collective wage statements

WILLEMSTAD - The tax office of Curaçao announces that employers who do not submit their collective wage statements for the year 2023 before March 1 risk a fine of...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | Oranje School implements remote learning plan during repair work

PHILIPSBURG--Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel has provided an update on the ongoing repair and upgrade work at Oranje School. The school is currently undergoing...
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Curaçaose online casino’s verliezen opnieuw rechtszaken van spelers

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl De SBGOK heeft opnieuw meerdere rechtszaken namens spelers gewonnen van Curaçaose online casino’s. De stichting vorderde enkele honderdduizenden euro’s van online casino’s zoals 1XBet, GoldWin, en...
5
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 28 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

NTR | ‘Hoeveel doden moeten er nog vallen op Curaçao?’

Kim Hendriksen De verkeerssnelheid is te hoog, mensen stoppen niet meer voor rood licht en op één specifieke plek op het eiland is de kans om doodgereden te worden opvallend...
0
Curaçao

CC | Court of Justice: “Statements about illegal sublicenses allowed”

WILLEMSTAD – In a recent ruling by the Supreme Court, the appeal of master license holder Cyberluck against journalist Nardy Cramm of the Knipselkrant Curaçao has been dismissed. Cyberluck...
0
Aruba

DH | Ombuds institutions discuss challenges countries face with the undocumented

PHILIPSBURG--The existing challenges that countries in the Kingdom face regarding undocumented immigrants was one of several topics discussed when Ombuds institutions of the Kingdom of the Netherlands met in...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, November 27, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 27 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

CC | Gasoline and water rates decrease, diesel increases, electricity remains nearly unchanged

WILLEMSTAD - Starting Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the regulated gasoline rate will decrease, and the diesel rate will increase on Curaçao. The water rate will also decrease effective Friday,...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | El Capitan shooters in Pointe Blanche after extradition from the United States

El Capitan shooters in Pointe Blanche after extradition from the United States PHILIPSBURG—Dante Ottley and Stevevanus Richardson, known as the El Capitan shooters, and as fugitives after their convictions...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Ambulans Deseo vervult laatste wensen: ‘Nog één keer op de pontjesbrug’

Eva Breukink Een laatste ritje over het eiland, nog een keer op de pontjesbrug staan of weer even thuis in je eigen bed liggen.   Dankzij stichting Ambulans Deseo Kòrsou zijn...
5
Curaçao

PBC | Wapen uitgeleend aan moordenaar Boechi: 12 maanden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De rechtbank in Willemstad heeft de 45-jarige D. Gabriel veroordeeld tot een gevangenisstraf van 12 maanden wegens wapenbezit. Het betreffende wapen zou gebruikt zijn om de...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Lichte stijging kamerbezetting en hotelinkomsten op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De toeristische sector op Curaçao heeft in oktober 2023 een positieve trend laten zien met een lichte stijging in het aantal toeristen dat een hotelkamer boekte....
0
Curaçao

PBC | HAL Holding verruilt Curaçao voor Rotterdam

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Belegger HAL Holding is van plan zijn hoofdkantoor van Curaçao naar Rotterdam te verhuizen. De grootaandeelhouder van Coolblue en eigenaar van bedrijven als Boskalis, Van Wijnen...
3
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Kick-off Ride for the Roses

De datum voor de volgende Ride for the Roses is bekend. Op 28 januari kan iedereen weer meedoen aan een van de sportactiviteiten voor het goede doel. Met de...
0
Curaçao

Telegraaf | Zorgen om snel groeiend toerisme op Curaçao: ’Dat eigene mag niet verloren gaan

Stijgende prijzen raken lokale bevolking | Koen Nederhof Meer dan een half miljoen toeristen. Curaçao slecht dit jaar een magische grens en groeit vrolijk verder. Na de pandemie werd de...
13
Ingezonden

Ingezonden | MAN gaat PINnen…

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de...
3
Curaçao

Telegraaf | Curaçao werkt aan eigen luchtvaartmaatschappij

Koen Nederhof Curaçao werkt aan een eigen nationale luchtvaartmaatschappij, die ook op Schiphol moet gaan vliegen. Dat zegt minister Ruisandro Cijntje van Economische Ontwikkeling in gesprek met De Telegraaf. Hij...
15
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Gepensioneerden SVB ontvangen volgende week bonus

Goed nieuws voor de pensionado’s van de Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB). De beloofde bonus voor de ex-werknemers, wordt vrijdag 1 december uitgekeerd. Dit schrijft Amigoe. Het was nog even spannend uit...
1
Curaçao

Nu.cw | 10e editie KLM Marathon Curaçao succes onder gunstige weersomstandigheden

De 10e editie van de KLM Marathon Curaçao is goed verlopen onder gunstige weersomstandigheden. Het ‘loop- en renevenement’ ging zaterdag van start met de 5 kilometer, gevolgd door de...
0
Bonaire

AVC | Flyeren op Bonaire: een dag voor de verkiezing van 22 november 2023

Dick Drayer Bonaire maakt zich op voor een nieuwe dag. Toeristen aan het strand, de lokale bevolking op weg naar werk, school of kinderopvang. Maar deze week is er iets...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

PBC | Vier weken onderhoud op Weg naar Willibrordus

Persbureau Curacao WILLIBRODUS – Komende maandag beginnen de onderhoudswerkzaamheden aan Weg naar Willibrordus, Vanaf Kunuku Aqua Resort tot aan Williwood. Voor doorgaand verkeer worden alternatieve routes aangegeven met oranje vaten...
0
Aruba

PBC | Curaçaose Muskaan Khemani vertegenwoordigt Curaçao en Nederland op VN-Klimaatconferentie in Dubai

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Muskaan Khemani vertegenwoordigt Curaçao en Nederland op de VN-klimaatconferentie COP28 in Dubai, die 30 november begint. Zij is afgestudeerd in internationale relaties, wereld- en milieuwetenschappen...
13
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Jorrel Hato drie-na-jongste Oranjedebutant ooit

Het zat er al aan te komen: de 17-jarige Jorrel Hato heeft gisteren tegen Gibraltar zijn debuut gemaakt in het Nederlands elftal. Alleen Matthijs de Ligt en drie spelers...
0
Bonaire

NTR | ‘Te weinig aandacht geweest voor Tweede Kamerverkiezingen’

Marit Severijnse & John Samson De campagne voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen leefde opnieuw niet op Bonaire en dat is zorgelijk, vindt gedeputeerde Anjelica Cicilia. De politieke partijen in Nederland en de...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao security service conducts exercise at Fort Amsterdam

WILLEMSTAD - In a joint effort, the Commando Corps (KCT) and the Curaçao Security Service (VDC) carried out a training exercise at Fort Amsterdam (Fòrti) on Thursday, November 23,...
2
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Sociaal minimum niet vanzelfsprekend

Nieuwe verhoudingen in Tweede Kamer kunnen roet in het eten gooien Kralendijk - In politiek Den Haag heeft deze week een aardverschuiving plaatsgevonden. Heeft dit consequenties voor Caribisch Nederland en...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Andy Lee in Raad van State

Oranjestad - Andy Lee wordt voorgedragen als staatsraad van het Koninkrijk. Zijn benoeming gaat in op 1 januari. Hij volgt daarmee Mildred Schwengle op, die deze functie de afgelopen...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Bicentini schenkt voetbalkleding

Daarnaast bijdrage aan technisch beleidsplan Centro Barber Willemstad - Sinterklaas mag dan al bijna een week op het eiland zijn, Fundashon Bicentini doet daar graag nog een schepje bovenop. De...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Kostenbeheer zorg belangrijk’

Staten: Zorgen over ziektekosten ongedocumenteerden Willemstad - Verschillende Statenleden hebben gisteren in de vergadering over het jaarverslag 2022 van de Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) aangestuurd op een beter kostenbeheer. Volgens MFK-parlementariër Eduard...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Winst PVV zorgelijk voor de eilanden’

Van Huffelen reageert op verkiezingsuitslag Willemstad - ,,Het is zorgelijk dat een partij die geen warm hart heeft voor de eilanden, de verkiezingen heeft gewonnen”, zo reageert demissionair staatssecretaris van...
4
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, November 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 24 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Man gearresteerd na gewelddadig incident bij uitgaansgelegenheid

Een 30-jarige man is donderdag aangehouden na een incident bij een uitgaansgelegenheid aan de Kaya Hermandad. Rond 1.00 uur ontving de politie een melding van een vechtpartij, waarbij twee...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Politie ontdekt vrouw die illegaal verblijft op Curacao

De Korps Politie Curacao heeft donderdagnacht rond 03.20 uur tijdens een controle in een etablissement aan de Caracasbaaiweg een vrouw ontdekt die hier illegaal verblijft. De vrouw is 26...
0
Bonaire

PBC | D66 meest populaire partij op alle drie de BES-eilanden

Persbureau Curacao KRALENDIJK – D66 blijkt de meest populaire partij te zijn op Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba in de verkiezingen voor de Nederlandse Tweede Kamer, gehouden op 22 november. De...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Rechter staat acties apothekers toe, botika’s weer open

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De rechter heeft vanochtend zijn goedkeuring gegeven aan de acties van de apothekers. Wel droeg hij de Vereniging van Apothekers en minister Silvania op om morgen...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Silvania start kort geding tegen apothekers

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Javier Silvania start een kort geding tegen de apothekers op Curaçao om te voorkomen dat de botika’s vandaag weer hun deuren sluiten. De behandeling is vanochtend...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Benzinetarief daalt drastisch

Met de dure decembermaand in aantocht krijgen benzinegebruikers een meevallertje. Het benzinetarief daalt met 44 cent. Vanaf aanstaande dinsdag betaal je 2 gulden en 4 cent per liter benzine...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Special forces traint met VDC in Fòrti

Fort Amsterdam was gisteren het epicentrum van geweld. De Veiligheidsdienst van Curaçao hield een oefening met het Korps Commandotroepen. Dat zijn de special forces van de Landmacht. Er werden...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Nieuw marinevaartuig tijdelijk op Curaçao en Aruba

Ondanks de camouflagekleuren vaart er een opvallende verschijning in de Curaçaose wateren. De Hydrograaf, een state-of-the-art schip, is op Curaçao gearriveerd. Het vaartuig is uitgerust met de meest geavanceerde...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Inspectie sluit twee horecazaken in Rif Fort Village

Het multidisciplinair team heeft woensdag twee horecazaken in het Rif Fort gesloten. Zowel bij The Soprano’s Bar als bij Steak & Ribs troffen de controleurs een onhygiënische situatie aan. ...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Massahysterie voor Black Friday deals bij Omni

Het is vandaag Black Friday. Voor sommige mensen betekent dat vechten voor de beste koopjes. Zo ook bij Omni. Al voordat de elektronicazaak om 5 uur ‘s ochtends open...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | D66 en Van Huffelen populairst op BES-eilanden

D66 heeft woensdag de meeste stemmen gekregen op de BES-eilanden. Op Bonaire was Van Huffelen zelfs de populairste kandidaat. Ruim 66 procent van de D66 stemmen ging naar de...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Drie aanhoudingen voor winkelinbraak

De politie heeft gisteren zeven huiszoekingen verricht. Daarbij zijn drie personen aangehouden voor een reeks winkelinbraken in maart. De verdachten in de leeftijd van 27 en 41 jaar zitten...
0
Aruba

NTR | Jeugdboek brengt Arubaanse totslaafgemaakte Virginia tot leven

Melissa Stamper In het verhaal  ‘Virginia’ wil schrijver en filmaker Ida Does aandacht geven aan het menselijke aspect van de slavernij. “We proberen te verbeelden wat de dromen en aspiraties van...
0
Curaçao

CC | Orco Bank renews commitment as main sponsor for Ride for the Roses Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Orco Bank proudly announces its continued partnership as the main sponsor for the prestigious Ride, Walk, Swim & Surf for the Roses event from 2024 through 2026,...
0
Aruba

DH | PVV Senator appointed new formation “scout”

THE HAGUE--PVV Senator Gom van Strien was appointed the formation “scout,” which means he will be the first person to investigate possible coalitions for the next Dutch government. This...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Ombudsman: Totaalpakket als oplossing

Armoedeprobleem vraagt om meer dan geld alleen Kralendijk - Er is onvoldoende verbetering voor mensen in Caribisch Nederland (CN) die in armoede leven. Ondanks eerdere signalen en een beloofd sociaal...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Formatie belangrijke vervolgstap’

Oranjestad – De Arubaanse coalitiepartijen MEP en Raiz van het kabinet-Wever-Croes II zijn benieuwd naar de formatie in Nederland. ,,Als dat is afgerond, krijgen we een idee over de...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | PVV krijgt 9 procent op Curaçao

Willemstad - Op Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten zijn de briefstembureaus na het tellen van de aldaar uitgebrachte stemmen voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen in Nederland geteld. Op Curaçao waren 1.250...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Kort geding over dichte botika’s

Apotheken bleven gesloten, ondanks aanwijzing Inspectie Willemstad - Ondanks de aanwijzing die alle 31 apotheken op Curaçao woensdagavond van de Inspecteur Geneesmiddelen ontvingen om onmiddellijk hun deuren weer te openen...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘LNT scheelt miljoenen’

KPMG: 5,5 tot 12,5 miljoen besparing CMC per jaar Willemstad - Doorvoering van de Landsverordening normering topinkomens (LNT) ten aanzien van de medisch professionals werkzaam in het CMC-ziekenhuis brengt mogelijk...
2
Curaçao

Telegraaf | Belegger HAL verhuist hoofdkantoor van Curaçao naar Rotterdam

MONACO (ANP) - Belegger HAL Holding is van plan zijn hoofdkantoor van Curaçao naar Rotterdam te verhuizen. De grootaandeelhouder van Coolblue en eigenaar van bedrijven als Boskalis, Van Wijnen...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 