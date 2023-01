WILLEMSTAD – Last week, two people died from the effects of COVID-19. This brings the counter to 301 corona deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The Ministry of Public Health announced this in their weekly reports.

Both patients were in the Curaçao Medical Center at the time of death. Currently, two people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, neither of them is in the ICU.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle