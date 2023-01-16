26 C
Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 17 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Curaçao krijgt dit jaar nog 30 miljoen dollar van VS

Het Amerikaanse Department of Justice zal dit jaar 30 miljoen dollar overmaken naar Curaçao. Dat meldt minister van Justitie Shalten Hato (MFK) op sociale media.  Hato was afgelopen...
3
Nu.cw | ‘Curaçao had aangifte moeten doen tegen CPR’

De oppositiepartijen hebben zich maandag kritisch uitgelaten over de situatie rondom Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR). De PAR, MAN, TpK en KEM vroegen tijdens een Statenvergadering over de...
1

NTR | Waarom zijn de Caribische regeringen blij dat Coho van tafel is?

Oscar van Dam en Sharina Henriquez Het vierlanden-overleg dat eind vorige week in Sint-Maarten werd gehouden, is in Aruba, Curaçao en Sint-Maarten eenvoudig vertaald in de volgende vier...
0

CC | Still no new Representative of the Netherlands in Willemstad

THE HAGUE - A year after it was announced that the post of Representative of the Netherlands in Willemstad would become vacant in mid-2022, a successor has...
1

DH | 2022-2023 cruise season progressing very well, says Port CEO Gumbs

PHILIPSBURG--Two cruise ships made inaugural calls to Port St. Maarten at the beginning of the New Year, namely AIDAbella on January 2 and Celebrity Apex on January...
0
DH | Prime ministers’ deliberation before four-country meeting

0 reacties
The tripartite meeting of the three Dutch Caribbean countries on the eve of the four-country ministerial consultation with the Netherlands.
PHILIPSBURG–In anticipation of the two-day four-country consultation in St. Maarten on Thursday and Friday, the prime ministers of Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten held a tripartite meeting last Wednesday.

Before the four-country consultation, Prime Ministers Jacobs and her colleagues Evelyn Wever-Croes of Aruba and Gilmar Pisas of Curaçao came together for a tripartite to deliberate about various topics of mutual interest.

During the tripartite, the prime ministers also discussed the agenda of the ministerial consultation with the Netherlands the following two days and to prepare for this meeting. The four-country consultation ended with a success for the Dutch Caribbean countries, because the Caribbean Body for Reform and Development COHO in the format of the Kingdom Law was discarded and will be replaced by a mutual regulation with the agreement of all four countries. (See related article)

The three Dutch Caribbean countries meet on a regular basis. During these tripartite meetings, the countries discuss their similarities, their challenges, and look at how they can assist and strengthen each other, also in their relation with the Netherlands. Working together in unity in 2023 enables the countries to face the challenges and find solutions together, said Wever-Croes.

Bron: Daily Herald

ArubaCuraçaoSint MaartenNederlandPolitiekSXM-Daily Herald

