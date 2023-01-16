DH | Prime ministers’ deliberation before four-country meeting

PHILIPSBURG–In anticipation of the two-day four-country consultation in St. Maarten on Thursday and Friday, the prime ministers of Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten held a tripartite meeting last Wednesday.

Before the four-country consultation, Prime Ministers Jacobs and her colleagues Evelyn Wever-Croes of Aruba and Gilmar Pisas of Curaçao came together for a tripartite to deliberate about various topics of mutual interest.

During the tripartite, the prime ministers also discussed the agenda of the ministerial consultation with the Netherlands the following two days and to prepare for this meeting. The four-country consultation ended with a success for the Dutch Caribbean countries, because the Caribbean Body for Reform and Development COHO in the format of the Kingdom Law was discarded and will be replaced by a mutual regulation with the agreement of all four countries. (See related article)

The three Dutch Caribbean countries meet on a regular basis. During these tripartite meetings, the countries discuss their similarities, their challenges, and look at how they can assist and strengthen each other, also in their relation with the Netherlands. Working together in unity in 2023 enables the countries to face the challenges and find solutions together, said Wever-Croes.

Bron: Daily Herald