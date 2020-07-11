Ingezonden | Control of what?

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de Knipselkrant Curacao is niet verantwoordelijk voor de inhoud. Ingezonden stukken die opruiende of dreigende taal bevatten worden door ons niet gepubliceerd.
Vandaag laten we Arend de Winter aan het woord.
The announcement is not elegant and could be considered a form of blackmail. However the idea of a seven (7) year term Independent Governing Body (zbo) with subject specialists on financial and economic recovery may turn out to be a ‘Blessing in Disguise’.
Accepting this zbo to manage financial policies, governmental and economic reform and use of funds also puts a big responsibility on the Kingdom government.
Ultimately a responsibility too big to fail.
Research on the 2008 global crisis shows that it took most major economies around seven (7) years to get their (un)employment rate back to pre-crisis levels and it took even longer before complete recovery. The 2008 crisis led to large and persistent declines in the capital stock and total factor productivity relative to trend and made economies even more vulnerable to other negative shocks.
The CAS islands are recent experience experts on that matter, e.g. ‘Irma’ and ‘Venezuela’. We don’t even know when this corona crisis will be under control let alone when the aftermath will be over. It is therefore realistic to assume that it may take Curacao seven (7) years or more to climb out of this crisis even with external short and medium term liquidity support by the Kingdom government.
Setting pride aside we should discuss the realistic recovery term without external support and the additional sacrifices our community would have to make. Ten (10) years of self governance shows a trend of unstable governments and a consistent decline in GDP hence citizens’ purchasing power and (social) wellbeing.
Our community suffers from sky-high youth unemployment, a diminishing middle income group and increasing poverty. If we talk about our future and that of our children, how long is seven (7) years?
Arend de Winter,
Curaçao
The problem lies with corruption
We kunnen niet vergeten dat het voorstel wat er ligt een regelrechte bedreiging vormt voor the way of life van de black jet-set. Sterker nog dat het accepteren van de voorwaarden de deur open zet voor vervolging van wan praktijken uit het verleden. En dat de jet-set aan de macht is en dan ook het accoord moet geven. Vandaar dat ze zoveel mogelijk, voorwaarden er bij willen hebben die hun way of life intact houd en hun, en hun welstand, beschermt tegen gerechtelijke procedures.
De way of life, die gaan ze verliezen, dat is duidelijk. Doorgaan gaat vroeg of laat een volksopstand veroorzaken.
Nu nog de juridische bescherming. Het zal mij niet verbazen dat die de laatste voorwaarden zijn die ze, in geheim, willen voor dat ze accoord geven. En Nederland? Die heeft geduld, elke dag geen accoord is een dag dichterbij de volksopstand.
Over the last 10 years, we have experienced that we are unable to manage our country ourselves in a sustainable and respectfull way. The people involved in our government as well as those involved in the essential businesses have shown to be selfish, unexperienced, criminal and totaly unfit for the job, leading to a situation where a huge difference between poor and very rich people was created and cultured. Given this situation, current offer is a no brainer that should be accepted right away. The problem in our current government appears to be that there are indeed no brains available.
31% leeft onder het bestaans minimum en wij hebben de best betaalde centrale bank directeur in de wereld en mensen die 30 jaar lang 1 mln verdienen.
‘without external support’
Mr Arend de W which cave have you been hiding over the past decennia! The community has been suffering for a very large number of years now of poverty, youth unemployment, domestic abuse, even before COVID/19!
31% if this community are living far below the poverty level. Only COVID-19 brought this to the surface. These government(s) has shown they are not at all up to anything without external support.
Who’s talking about having this corona crisis under control???
Just take a look below, and believe or not.
