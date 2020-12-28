DH | Several changes to BES health insurance as of January 1, 2021

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–The Healthcare Insurance Claims Regulation BES for residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will be amended effective January 1, 2021. Several new allowances are implemented and some are adjusted. The compensation of partial dental prostheses and restorative care for COVID-19 patients are new.

As of the New Year, partial dentures will be compensated. This regards removable prostheses that replace missing molars or teeth, and does not include bridges or crowns. Thus far, only full dentures were reimbursed.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, health insurance has been expanded to include restorative care intended for people who have experienced a serious COVID-19 infection. They will be compensated for care if they are referred by a general practitioner or specialist and are able to submit a positive test result to the medical advice team of Caribbean Netherlands Care and Youth.

These COVID-19 patients are entitled to a maximum of 50 physiotherapy or remedial therapy treatments, 10 hours of ergotherapy, and to seven hours of informative sessions about nutrition and eating habits with a medical purpose.

There is a maximum of six months attached to this type of care. If necessary, a request for extension can be submitted to the medical advice team. Such an extension is for a maximum of six months. This also applies to people who have already experienced a serious COVID-19 infection in 2020.

Exercise therapy for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will be possible for more patients as of January 1, 2021. Terms and conditions are available from general practitioners.

