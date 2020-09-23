DH | Police issue fines for violations of curfew

ST. EUSTATIUS–Members of the St. Eustatius branch of the Police Force Caribbean Netherlands and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee have over the past few days been issuing fines to several persons for violating the curfew and for violation of the restriction on gatherings.

The curfew and the restriction on gatherings were instituted in the current emergency ordinance, which was enacted on September 10 and will run until September 25. The curfew is in effect from 7:00pm to 6:00am.

Only persons with an exemption pass are allowed to be on the street after curfew, and no motor vehicles or pedestrians are allowed on the street. The emergency ordinance was enacted due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Statia.

So far, one person has been arrested for violating the emergency ordinance. This person was also charged for other offences under the Penal Code BES and the Weapons Law BES.

Another person was controlled and found in possession of marijuana. This person was also arrested. Both suspects were arrested, interrogated and subsequently released by the police. The investigations into both cases are ongoing.

On Monday evening, there was a chase between a police vehicle and a motorbike rider during curfew. The rider abandoned his bike and ran away. The motorbike was confiscated.

Bron: Daily Herald